Public Safety Committee discusses disarming auxiliary police

Editor’s Note: After this article went to press in the News-Record, the Maplewood Township Committee voted to disarm the Maplewood Auxiliary Police Unit. A follow-up story will appear in the Oct. 29 News-Record and online the following weekend.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Township Committee’s Public Safety Committee returned to a discussion about the Maplewood Auxiliary Police at a meeting on Oct. 15, spending more than two hours talking about the volunteer police unit. At its July 21 meeting, the Township Committee extended the deactivation of the auxiliary, which was put into effect to limit their exposure to COVID-19, through Oct. 21 to address the topic of potentially disarming the auxiliary officers.

MPD Chief Jimmy DeVaul expressed support for allowing the auxiliary unit to remain armed when on duty; DeVaul was a member of the unit before becoming a police officer.

“Every time we ask our officers, reserve officers or regular officers, to do a certain detail, we do have to consider their safety and whether that particular assignment needs to be a uniformed assignment or not,” DeVaul said at the meeting. “With that said, if a civilian could do this job without a gun, then certainly our reserves could do it without a gun. However, when you’re asking the reserves to do it in this capacity, then we would outfit them no differently.”

Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis asked DeVaul what training the auxiliary unit receives; DeVaul said members are trained as paid police officers are and are treated as such when they are called on during an emergency. Auxiliary officers also receive training in the areas of use of force, traffic control, first aid, motor vehicle law and motor vehicle stops.

DeVaul added that the members of the auxiliary unit usually spend more time training than they do actually volunteering, and are used only in the event of an emergency.

“They don’t come out just to come out,” he said.

During the meeting, Committeeman Vic DeLuca asked DeVaul to clarify that there is an option not to have auxiliary members carry firearms while on duty, depending on the circumstances. DeVaul confirmed this.

“I’m clear about the law and why they’re allowed to carry firearms,” DeLuca said. “Now I think we have to focus on the practice, what our procedure is, what we are assigning folks to do and whether it continues to make sense to have them be armed or not.”

Comments from the public were taken during the meeting; resident Beth Boily said her 22-year-old daughter could not tell the difference between the auxiliary officers and regular MPD officers because the uniforms are so similar.

“If they are wearing the uniform, the chief said they need to have the gun, because they could easily be mistaken for paid police and be approached in the way that someone would approach paid police,” she said in her comments. “Maybe one of the considerations that we can have is that when auxiliary police are in situations where they maybe don’t need arms, that they could have a different uniform that looks less policelike. It might help ease that tension.”

Several members of the MAPSO Youth Coalition spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying they were concerned about a lack of transparency and community input that could influence the decision the Township Committee will make. Committeeman Greg Lembrich, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said the public has been given the opportunity to speak at various meetings.

Both DeLuca and Dafis agreed with the MYC members, Laila Gold, Olivia Brash and Jordan Muhammad.

“I think we did not have a robust discussion about this,” DeLuca said. “We’re all to blame on the Township Committee because we all could have taken up the responsibility to do it. We have to take ownership of that. I think there’s still time to have this conversation, but it should have been done earlier, and we should have had some more meetings.”

The vast majority of people who spoke during public comment said they would like the auxiliary police officers to be unarmed. Erin Scherzer, who chairs the Maplewood Community Board on Police, asked why the decision has to be made now.

“I reflect on all the other work that you have done over the years, from the plastic bag ordinance to the creation of the Community Board on Police, to even the Wi-Fi initiative, where it’s been worked on over months and in some cases years before it came into place,” Scherzer said. “If we’re really trying to protect the public, I feel like we owe more time and careful thought and more collaboration as to how this will be. Can we push this out a little bit?”

Mayor Frank McGehee said the Township Committee set the timeline because of the public desire to disarm the auxiliary unit. Lembrich said the committee could decide to extend the deactivation of the unit when it is on the agenda for discussion at the Township Committee meeting, which took place after press time on Oct. 20.