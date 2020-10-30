Nutley and Belleville celebrate Columbus Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY / BELLEVILLE, NJ — Unable to hold their annual joint parade because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Nutley and Belleville instead both held ceremonies in honor of Columbus Day on Oct. 11. Featuring speakers from the parade committee and from the Nutley and Belleville chapters of UNICO, the Italian American service organization, officials defended the celebration of the holiday after many towns across the state have removed Christopher Columbus statues in response to Black Lives Matter protests, with officials claiming that the statues glorify slavery and racism. The statues in Nutley and Belleville remain in place at each town’s respective Town Hall.

“Belleville has always been a diverse community,” Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said at his town’s ceremony. “Italians also experienced prejudice. Because of their hard work, they thrived. Italian Americans will always hold a place in Belleville.”

In Nutley, UNICO President Lorraine Kucinski described the work the Italian heritage organization does in town, including awarding scholarships to graduating Nutley High School seniors. She spoke about Columbus as well.

“We continue to stand in celebration of Christopher Columbus and our Italian American heritage,” she said at the event. “We hope you continue to stand with us.”

Nutley Mayor Mauro Tucci said Columbus’ journey across the Atlantic, which ended when he reached what is now the Bahamas, was groundbreaking.

“Columbus was more than an Italian explorer,” Tucci said. “His voyage was the catalyst for more than 500 years of immigration.”

Tucci told residents at the ceremony to use Columbus as an example while moving forward.

“Studying history, the good and the bad, serves as a guide,” he said. “You can’t change it, but you can use it to map the future.”

Former Nutley UNICO President Frank Cocchiola Jr. spoke at the Nutley ceremony as well. When talking about Columbus, Cocchiola described the ongoing debate about the explorer.

“The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle,” he said. “He was an explorer, a dreamer, a risk taker and a sailor with exceptional navigational skills. He encouraged the native population and the relationship was very positive.”

According to the Smithsonian, Columbus sent indigenous people to Spain, intending to begin a slave trade. Spain eventually outlawed slavery of Native Americans.

“Spain outlawed slavery, yet it thrived hundreds of years later, through no fault of his own,” Cocchiola said about Columbus. “Is he a hero? Yes. Is he a villain? Yes. But the pendulum has swung too far. Many of his actions were of his time, the 15th century, the age of discovery.”

