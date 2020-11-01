Look no further than the Oakley for a superb meal

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Since its opening in May 2019 in the former Park Pub building, the Oakley has established itself as a gastropub with character, not unlike its famous namesake, feminist and sharpshooter Annie Oakley.

Oakley lived in Nutley in the late 1800s, making it her home with her husband, Frank Butler, from 1892 to 1904.

Oakley the restaurant was purchased by Nutley resident Khristopher Reina in 2018. It bears memorabilia related to Oakley’s sharpshooting skills and to her days traveling with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

“I’m originally from Maryland, and I work in commercial real estate, so when the opportunity came up to buy this building, I was immediately excited by the idea,” Reina said in a recent interview with the Nutley Journal. “I always thought about opening a restaurant, and then the chance presented itself. It’s been fun and challenging.”

Reina said that when creating the plans for the Oakley, he aspired to design a place that he would want to patronize: good beer on draft, high-end cocktails, live music and a limited but eclectic food menu.

“This is a place where you can get a great burger and fries or a crab cake made with my great-grandmother’s recipe. Everything here is made from scratch, including the desserts,” he said.

The restaurant’s decor also pays homage to Annie Oakley, with its large wooden barrels, and photos of and quotes from Oakley interspersed amid the smoothly hewn wood booths that line the interior of the restaurant.

If looking for a small plate to share, search no further than the poutine, a Canadian twist on Jersey disco fries that includes cheese curds, crispy pork and gravy. While poutine actually predates Jersey disco fries by about 20 years, it is a lesser-known dish in these parts, making its inclusion on the Oakley menu that much more delightful. For those looking for vegetarian appetizers, cauliflower bites served with a creamy yogurt dip and charred Brussels sprouts tossed with salt and pepper round out the menu.

Patrons coming into the Oakley with a more substantial appetite will want to take advantage of the perfectly seasoned classic burger served with fresh-cut fries or the blackened fish sandwich topped with house-made coleslaw. Not to be outdone by the sandwiches is the hearty Maryland crab soup, generously seasoned with Old Bay and heavy on the crab, and the velvety charred New Jersey tomato bisque, served with or without pancetta.

The restaurant serves entrees to delight every palate. For those looking for vegan options, the grilled portobello bowl features marinated caps served over long-grain rice in a savory broth. Seafood lovers are sure to be pleased by the seared sushi-grade sesame-crusted ahi tuna or the scallops seared in brown butter and served with roasted tomato risotto.

Not to be outdone by the food menu, the cocktail menu is just as impressive in its variety. Lovers of a good bourbon will enjoy “Annie’s Bulleit,” an expertly crafted mix of Bulleit bourbon, demerara sugar, Angostura bitters, expressed orange peel and cherry, or the “Gold Rush,” featuring Maker’s Mark bourbon, wild cactus honey and lemon. Nonalcoholic beverages such as Heineken 0.0 and mocktails are also available for those who like their drinks with the twist but minus the liquor.

Whether you are a discerning foodie looking to try somewhere new for Sunday brunch or a sports lover looking for a good bite to eat while cheering on your favorite team, the Oakley has both the atmosphere and the cuisine that you crave.