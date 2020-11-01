The show goes on for BHS band

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School students haven’t seen the inside of a classroom since March, but sports and extracurricular activities were able to return when the calendar flipped to September, and marching band was no exception. The BHS band wasn’t able to hold its annual band camp this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but that’s not stopping them from being on the field.

“We started following the sports protocol, with some modifications for band,” director Natalie Kerr said in a phone interview with The Independent Press on Oct. 22. “Percussion and color guard members have masks on the whole time.”

Wind instrument players have bell covers on their instruments to limit the possibility of exposure, and students’ masks are on their faces while they march onto the field until they reach their opening spot. But aside from the obvious changes and a few other minor adjustments, the season has largely been going the way it usually would.

“We use social distancing on the field, so we wrote the drill to account for that,” Kerr said. “There’s a little less drill. Usually we pick a theme for the show, but this year we’re doing more crowd-pleasers.”

Kerr and the band staff traditionally choose what the band’s show will be, but this year band members themselves picked the music. They open with the “Mission: Impossible” theme song and will debut Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” at BHS’ next home football game.

“We saw that on the list and had to pick it,” senior percussion captain Keandre Farquharson-Urquhart said in a phone interview on Oct. 22.

The band’s annual festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year, but construction of a new concession stand has eliminated a lot of space at the field. Kerr said she considered having a bands-only festival with no audience, but the lack of space made it hard to pull off. Virtual band competitions have been happening, which Kerr also considered, but not many high schools in the area were interested.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser, but we’re also not spending as much this year,” Kerr said about the loss of funding. “So it shouldn’t be too bad.”

Senior color guard captain Reham Abdelghafar said the season hasn’t been as different as she thought it would be.

“It’s going well,” she said in a phone interview on Oct. 22. “Everyone has been trying to make it as normal a year as possible. We’re doing hard work. I finally get to see my friends at least twice a week and talk like we normally would after school.”

Farquharson-Urquhart was excited when he heard there would be a marching band season at all, given that the Bloomfield School District has been learning virtually since the beginning of the year.

“I was really excited to hear that we’d be able to do marching band,” he said. “I was expecting not to do anything. So I was excited to be able to see my friends and get to go outside and do band.”

The band usually travels to away games, but not this year. To limit the number of people in the stands, the only place Bloomfield residents will be able to see the band’s show is at home at Foley Field. But it’s like most things are this year: better than nothing.

“You have to think about the seniors,” Kerr said about the decision to go on with the season. Since Kerr is in her fourth year at BHS, the Class of 2021 is the first group she’s had as students for their whole high school career. “We want them to perform their last year. And with the football team and cheerleaders, one doesn’t function well without the others. It’s not just about our show, it’s about supporting our athletics and community.”

Photos Courtesy of Natalie Kerr