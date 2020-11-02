NJ Devils donate equipment to newly renovated fitness center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange celebrated the reopening of its newly refurbished Pride Power Fitness Center at the Fellowship Civic Center at 1 Fellowship Circle with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

“Due to COVID-19, the Pride Power Fitness Center closed when Gov. Phil Murphy closed gyms, movie theaters, casinos, restaurants and bars in the state on March 16,” East Orange spokesperson Connie Jackson said on Oct. 23. “It reopened with restrictions when the order was lifted on Sept. 1.”

According to a media release from the city, the fitness center recently received a major overhaul through a collaboration between the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and a donation of weightlifting and exercise equipment from the New Jersey Devils.

Recognizing the collaborative effort between these entities, Jackson also highlighted the other community initiatives spearheaded by the hockey team.

“Since 2015, the New Jersey Devils have been a committed community partner, providing game tickets, hockey equipment for East Orange parks, on-site clinics and more,” Jackson said. “Most recently, in March 2019, former Devils goaltender Cory Schneider and his wife, Jill, brought their nonprofit organization, Cory’s Keepers, to East Orange’s Cicely Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts for an evening of street hockey, hockey clinics and games with over 75 participating area youth. The Devils have also donated hockey equipment, including nets and sticks, to the city.”

In need of the equipment, East Orange was fortunate enough to be considered for renovation.

“Based on the city’s ongoing relationship with the NJ Devils, a representative called last year to see if East Orange would be interested in receiving the equipment donation,” Jackson said. “We accepted the offer and began work on renovating the center, which was previously outfitted with outdated equipment.”

Due to the upgrade earlier this year and the donation, the facility is now equipped with the most up-to-date equipment.

“The 14 pieces of fitness equipment, which include a leg press, bench press, elliptical machines, treadmills, kettlebells, free weights and more, were donated and installed over the course of spring of 2020,” Jackson said.

The center, which is now open, is available to East Orange residents for an annual fee of $25.

Involved in the reopening of the center was East Orange recreation leader Michael Davis, who is the point of contact for professional sports community partnerships such as those with the NJ Devils, Brooklyn Nets, New York Giants, New York Red Bulls and New York Knicks.

Davis, who received a special presentation from his colleagues at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize his 34 years of service to the city, said this facility will improve the lives of East Orange residents through fitness.

“I think it’s awesome that the fitness center has reopened to the public,” Davis said on Oct. 23. “We want all this equipment to be utilized so it can help improve the lives of our residents. Health is wealth, and this donation is giving our community more access to getting and staying in shape at an affordable rate.”

East Orange Mayor Ted Green also recognized the importance of physical fitness within the city.

“Thank you to the New Jersey Devils for your generous donation and ongoing partnership with the city of East Orange. Anyone who knows me knows that I am committed to exercise, not just for the physical benefits, but for the overall impact it has on your mind and spirit,” Green said in the media release. “We will continue to encourage our residents to be active and incorporate exercise into their wellness routine.”

New Jersey Devils President Jake Reynolds agreed with Green.

“The New Jersey Devils are proud to support the city of East Orange in the reopening of a fitness center that has become a beacon for wellness opportunities in their community,” Reynolds said in the release. “Providing safe and accessible opportunities for physical fitness is paramount to maintaining a successful and healthy community. We look forward to seeing the residents of East Orange train like Devils.”

Photos Courtesy of Connie Jackson