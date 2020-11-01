IHS alum named interim coach of NFL team

IRVINGTON, NJ — Great talent has emerged from Irvington. And now Irvington High School School Class of 1994 alumnus Raheem Morris has been named the new interim head coach of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. A Hofstra University graduate, Morris was once the head coach of the NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Morris has replaced former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who is originally from Morristown.

During a press conference held by the team, Morris spoke of the gratitude he feels toward Quinn.

“I just wanted to start off by saying and giving gratitude to Dan Quinn and what he’s done for this organization, this city, this town, this team and everybody in our building, and what he’s meant personally to me and my life,” Morris said during the Oct. 13 press conference. “We’re talking about a guy who brought me into this game, coached me in college, brought me with him to Atlanta, and has just meant the world to me. I just wanted to open up with that.”

Morris received the news of his new position on Oct. 11. Just two days later, Morris described getting the news as causing a “whirlwind of emotions.”

“It’s been a sadness of your friend being fired, your co-workers, your people, all of the guys you’ve worked with and earned a championship with, you wake up, you come to work the next day and you’re the head coach, you take over and you’ve got to do different things,” Morris said. “You have to find a way to get people directed, get back to the winning ways, get all the things that we need to get done, the right way, to get people together. So, it’s been a whirlwind. It’s been bittersweet. But at this point now, we’ve shifted our focus and now we’re focused on Minnesota.”

The Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 40-23 on Oct. 18.

When asked about the things he wants to fix, change and do differently as the head coach of the team, Morris said he is committed to finding solutions, adding that his values and core beliefs are closely tied with Quinn’s values and beliefs.

“When you look at it and you think about it, the reason Dan Quinn was here were for those values, for those things that he brought to the table, that he was able to bring every single day,” Morris said. “Our job as coaches is to identify problems. A player’s job is to fix them. So, right now, we’re in the business of identifying problems, and it starts this week. We have to be able to go out, we have to be able to execute, we have to be able to do better.

“When you’re in this league, it is a privilege to be part of a team bond and there’s no doubt about it,” he continued. “When there’s a privilege to be a part of a team, you’ve got to make it happen, you’ve got to believe it, you’ve got to expect it. The only way I know how to do that is to go out and force my will on my opponent. My opponent is whatever it is at the time. Right now, it’s finding a way to practice better, finding a way to get to Minnesota, and having a singular focus on winning the next game. That’s what we have to go out and do as a coaching staff; that’s what we have to go out and do as an organization; and that’s what we have to go out and do all together.”

Morris said on Oct. 13 that his goal was to win the team’s remaining 11 games of the season. While winning all these games could solidify his position as head coach, removing “interim” from the title, Morris said his focus is just week by week.

“In case you haven’t been paying attention for the last 24 hours, I’m the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons,” Morris assured. “I have 11 games guaranteed to do that. As a coach, fortunately for us, we focus one game at a time. So, our job is to go out and win one game and go 1-0 for the next 11 weeks. I am completely focused on the Minnesota Vikings and how to get a win against them, period.”

The Falcons won against the Vikings in their first win of the season, during Week 6.