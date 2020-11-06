Schools won’t open for hybrid instruction

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves announced in a letter sent on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to district students, staff and parents that the district will not be reopening school buildings for hybrid instruction on Monday, Nov. 30, as planned. Instead, teachers will return on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, and students in preschool through sixth grade on Monday, Jan. 25. All self-contained special education students will return on Monday, Jan. 25, as well. According to the letter, middle and high school information is forthcoming.

“It has become apparent to me that members of our community, and in particular our Teachers Association, have taken exception with the assurances we have attempted to provide in terms of our environmental readiness to open up school in a hybrid/virtual model, beginning on Nov. 30, 2020,” Goncalves said in the letter. “Although I recognize that nearly 400 of our fellow New Jersey operating school districts have implemented a type of live/hybrid instruction model, I believe we have encountered an obstacle in realizing our plan to reopen in person. I am regretful yet compelled to announce the continuance of our K-12 fully virtual learning plan through the winter intersession.”

He continued to say that the district has already spent nearly $600,000 on PPE for the return to live instruction. According to Goncalves, the time before January will give the teachers more time to become comfortable with returning to the buildings. In the meantime, the current, all-virtual learning option the district has been working with since March will remain.

“I understand that our virtual learning plan is not perfect for all grade configurations, but with the refinements I have approved over the past seven months, I believe that our plan guarantees a continuance of teaching and learning without the potential of interruption caused by the lack of available instructors for live instruction or the possibility of having to shut down our facilities, in light of our cleaning protocols for addressing any confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection in the future,” Goncalves said.

At the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, BOE Vice President Ralph Walker expressed frustration that the district administration and the Teachers Association could not come to an agreement regarding returning to in-person learning.

“Speaking for myself, I am disappointed and frustrated about our situation,” he said at the meeting. “I recognize that COVID is not something any of us can control. I think we all recognize that these are extraordinary times, but I am also encouraged that the superintendent and the administration will continue to work as closely as they can with all of the bargaining units, with all of the folks who are involved in our district, to come back safe and sound as soon as possible.”

BOE President Jill Fischman said at the meeting that she understands the district administration’s decision but also understands Walker’s frustration. She also clarified that it is safe to be in the buildings themselves.

“I know, for as many parents out there that are going to be very happy with this decision, there is going to be another 50 percent that will be struggling with this decision,” Fischman said. “We understand the level of frustration to come back or not to come back. None of these decisions come very easy. None of us would want to put anyone in harm’s way on purpose.”