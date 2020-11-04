New York family seeks justice from OPD

ORANGE, NJ — An unforeseen experience involving the Orange Police Department has left one family shaken, seeking explanations and wondering whether there are predatory towing practices that target drivers in New Jersey.

Long Beach, N.Y., resident Dana Szczepaniak, whose mother and aunt were on their way to her wedding when their car was impounded and towed, said she feels that what happened was unjustifiable.

“My aunt, Karen Gretzinger, age 62, and mother, Nora Szczepaniak, age 61, were driving from Buffalo, N.Y., to Long Beach, Long Island, for my wedding on Aug. 23,” Szczepaniak said, describing the incident by telephone on Thursday, Oct. 29. “My mother is actively receiving chemo and was 10 days from undergoing hip-replacement surgery, could hardly walk, and walks with a cane. My aunt is 62 and is living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. They stopped in Orange to get gas. Upon leaving the gas station, they crossed a one-way street and were pulled over by an Orange officer, Officer Abdu, on Aug. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m.

“The officer noticed the registration from New York state had expired in April. He proceeded to tow and impound the car, leaving two senior citizens on the side of the road with four suitcases. They were left standing on the corner of Freeway Drive East and South Day Street,” Szczepaniak said. “As it was 2 p.m., they were also unable to obtain their car until Monday, Aug. 24. They were crying and scared. I had to Uber them to my home for $250. They were shaken. My aunt, who was driving, had never been pulled over in her life and had a completely clean record.”

Szczepaniak continued to contest how badly her mother and aunt were treated.

“They were five hours from home. The officer knew this. They were also on their way to my wedding, three hours away, which the officer also knew. They asked to speak to a supervisor, and he told them, ‘No one speaks to my supervisor.’

“After the weekend, we filed a complaint with the Orange Internal Affairs Department,” Szczepaniak said of the action taken next by the family. “In doing this, my aunt, who was driving the car, had to relive the incident multiple times to the sergeant and lieutenant, and they informed her the conversations were recorded. She cried during many of these conversations. She also had to appear in Zoom court, where the registration ticket was thrown out.

“To our knowledge, nothing happened to Officer Abdu. My aunt was originally told that he was a new officer who needed training. At the end of the Internal Affairs review, they told us that no wrongdoing had occurred, and there was nothing to be done. They told my aunt they were sorry for her experience and this had just ‘slipped through the cracks.’ Officer Abdu was not held accountable for police misconduct or negligence.”

The expense was a huge hit to the newlywed.

“I had to pay to Uber them from Orange, N.J., to Long Beach, N.Y., which was $250,” Szczepaniak said. “I had to take the day off of work on Monday, which was the day after my wedding, to drive them to Orange, the tolls and mileage costing $72. My day rate for taking off was $365, paying to remove the car from the impound was $205, for a total of $900 that my family is out of pocket, in addition to tears and time. All for something that legally had no reason to happen. This illegal action of the officer has caused my family emotional trauma, ruined my wedding weekend, with additional hard costs.”

To Szczepaniak, predatory towing practices are a real thing within New Jersey. She plans to spread awareness surrounding the issue.

“N.J. has predatory towing practices because the state allows an officer to tow a car for a registration being expired,” Szczepaniak said. “In most states, including New York state, where we are from, this is considered a small administrative oversight, and those who are caught are simply given a ticket. In the case of my family, the officer did not have the authority to ticket my mother’s car or tow and impound. On July 9, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy extended registrations expiring between March and May to Sept. 30. My mother’s registration expired in April and they were pulled over in August.”

Szczepaniak further described how emotionally tolling this was on her loved ones and what she’d like everyone else to know.

“My aunt was most impacted,” Szczepaniak said. “My entire wedding weekend, she cried. She felt such a sense of injustice and a complete inability to help herself. I would like New Jersey to know that the general towing practices aren’t normal, and these laws allow an officer to make a judgment about towing someone’s car based on any criteria they want. New Jersey residents should call their state senators to have this repealed. I want Orange residents specifically to know that the police are not there to protect you and that, in a time where there is wrongdoing, the department will always side with the officer.”

Orange Police Director Todd Warren was contacted by the Record-Transcript regarding this matter but was unable to comment at this time.