Bloomfield police fire at car, ECPO investigates

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a Nov. 9 incident in which Bloomfield police officers discharged their weapons. No injuries were reported.

The moderate traffic on Bloomfield Avenue in the area of Orange Street turned into gridlock following the incident, with bystanders reporting that a late-model Mercedes-Benz fled the scene eastbound on Bloomfield Avenue.

Bloomfield spokesperson Grant Ludmer did confirm “that officers were involved in a shooting” in a Nov. 9 email to The Independent Press but deferred comment to the prosecutor’s office.

“At this time, I can confirm that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident,” Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said in a Nov. 9 email to The Independent Press. “It is very early in the investigation, and no further information is available at this time.”

Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia gave more information in a Nov. 9 social media post.

“Today at 1:46 p.m., our ALPR (automated license plate reader) system alerted our PD of a wanted felony vehicle out of East Orange traveling west on Bloomfield Avenue from Ampere Parkway,” Venezia wrote. “Officers observed the vehicle stopped in traffic on Bloomfield Avenue and Orange Street. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and pleaded with the driver to exit the locked vehicle. After a period of time, the driver accelerated the vehicle and struck a civilian car and a police vehicle before accelerating at the officers. Officers then fired at the driver of the vehicle, who then sped off to Orange, where the vehicle was found. The suspect was later apprehended and is in police custody at University Hospital. The shooting incident is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure the integrity and transparency of the investigation.”