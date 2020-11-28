‘Gateway to ON3’ campaign to support area businesses

NUTLEY, NJ — With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on local economies, members of the Nutley Chamber of Commerce have been putting their noses to the grindstone to come up with solutions. In addition to providing seminars and one-to-one discussions, the chamber has now come up with “Gateway to ON3,” an outreach campaign focused on the occupants of the former Hoffmann–La Roche site.

The goal is to reach out directly to ON3 occupants and engage them to visit Nutley’s local businesses. In order to pull the workers and students from the ON3 campus into Nutley, the chamber has purchased 2,500 “Love Nutley, Shop Nutley” reusable shopping bags, which will be distributed to the businesses and schools at ON3, along with a coupon book containing chamber members’ ON3-specific coupons. This promotional campaign will also be available online via the chamber’s website at www.nutleychamber.com, where visitors can download individual coupons.

“The goal is to introduce everyone on the ON3 campus to our community businesses and business owners, and get them to explore different areas of Nutley on their lunch break or immediately after work by taking advantage of the variety of offers in the booklet, from dining discounts to clothing specials to special pricing on the many professional services offered by our business owners,” chamber second Vice President Kevin Knight told the Nutley Journal on Nov. 16. “These are all new potential customers ready to spend money and pump dollars into our local businesses and local economy.”

The idea resulted from a brainstorming session organized by chamber President Dan Leon, who died on Sept. 2 at age 52. While chamber members didn’t initially know just what to do to help local businesses, they knew doing nothing was not an option.

“As soon as the pandemic hit and the businesses were forced to close in mid-March, our late president, Daniel Leon, arranged a conference call between Nutley Chamber of Commerce board of directors, our committee members and other business leaders,” chamber first Vice President Andrew Garruto told the Nutley Journal. “We kicked around several ideas, and, with the ON3 campus opening and welcoming many new employees, we thought that distributing ‘Love Nutley, Shop Nutley’ reusable shopping bags along with coupons offering discounts was a great way to showcase what Nutley businesses have to offer to those employees on the ON3 campus who are unfamiliar with the wide array of businesses in our community, since most are them out-of-towners.”

This initiative is not just a flash in the pan but will be a continued effort, with several stages.

“As most are working or studying virtually, the distribution of the shopping bags and coupon books are on hold for now,” Garruto said. “However, we are aiming to have the digital coupon book available before the end of this month. It’s imperative that we get increased foot traffic into our local businesses and dining establishments.”

There will be no cost to chamber members to be included in the booklet. Local business owners who wish to participate should visit http://nutleychamber.com/gateway-to-on3/ then contact the chamber at chamber@nutleychamber.com or at 973-667-5300 and provide the following information: a special offer description of no more than 80 characters, the URL address of where the online coupon should link and a QR code to appear on the print version.

“We are closing in on 50 businesses who are already involved with this initiative who are offering discounts and/or reductions on professional service fees,” Knight said.

At the end of the day, the chamber hopes this initiative will help local businesses gain more customers, ON3 occupants who are still learning the lay of the land, and the community at large, which benefits when its various components benefit.

“When your small businesses are healthy and thriving, it only helps to strengthen the community as a whole,” Knight said. “Small businesses are the backbone of small towns. We need everyone, now more than ever, to shop local and shop Nutley this holiday season.”