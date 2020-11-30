Nutley Athlete of the Month: Mackenzie Albert, girls varsity soccer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Mackenzie Albert, a junior at Nutley High School, has been playing soccer since first grade and began playing travel soccer for Nutley United in second grade. In sixth grade, she played on her first club soccer team. She currently plays on the Match Fit Academy U17 ECNL team based out of Denville. She has also played varsity basketball for Nutley High School for the past two years. Her many athletic accomplishments include the following: previous Olympic Development Program selection player; previous U.S. Youth National Soccer Team practice squad player; Region I Championship winner while playing with SDFC in 2017; Best XI Award winner at the US National Championship in 2017 — an award voted on by opposing coaches for a total of 11 players throughout the age group; SEC First Team All Liberty Division freshman year for soccer; SEC Second Team All American Division sophomore year for soccer; and SEC Honorable Mention All American Division sophomore year for basketball. Currently, her high school career soccer goals number 50.

What initially drew you to soccer?

My parents enrolled me in the Parks and Recreation soccer league when I was in first grade. I was drawn to soccer from the start. Once I began playing travel soccer and began playing against stronger opponents, it gave me motivation to keep working on my game.

What is your proudest soccer moment?

My proudest moment was being selected to train with the U.S. Youth National Team. It was a great honor to be chosen because only 30 players are selected from a six-state region, and the talent within our region is incredible.

Do you have any superstitions relating to the game?

Yes, since I was 11 at the National Championship in Texas, I started wearing my lucky hair tie on my wrist, and I never take it off. Up until this season, I wore that same hair tie until it broke. I was so upset, I called my uncle that lives in the same town in Texas where I bought the lucky hair tie and asked him to buy me new hair ties. He mailed them to me, and so far so good!

What is your favorite subject in school?

My favorite subject in school is algebra. I always liked math and algebra has been a good challenge. I even joined the math club this year.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Italy. Last summer we were supposed to take a family trip throughout the country, but COVID-19 changed those plans. I was looking forward to seeing my great-grandmother’s hometown and meeting up with some of my distant cousins.

What kind of music do you like?

I like a variety of different types of music, from rock to rap. I put together playlists that we use during our warm-ups and bus rides on game days. My favorite thing to listen to before games are remixes.

What is something about you that might surprise people?

Most people think that I am very outgoing based on the way I play soccer and basketball. On the field, I am loud and I chat up the opposing team, but off the field I’m relatively quiet.

What has it been like playing during the pandemic?

It has been challenging for many reasons. Our season was shortened, our preseason started and stopped a couple of times, we haven’t been able to do team-bonding events off the field, and we have to be extra cautious to avoid getting the virus or we could have been shut down. We are very lucky and grateful to play as many games as we have without a cancellation.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, I have many pets. I have a cat, a dog, five frogs, a fish and hermit crabs. My cat, Princess, is a Siamese cat and she’s 9 years old. My dog, Memphis, is a Whoodle — wheaten terrier and a poodle mix — and he’s 5 years old.

Action Photos Courtesy of Dacosta R.J.