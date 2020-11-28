Skate park reopens to public after renovations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Joseph F. Tiseo Ramp Park was outfitted with new ramps, reopening to the public after a summer and fall of being closed for renovations. Paid for with a Community Development Block Grant, the new park was built by American Ramp Company. The skate park had had minor improvements and repairs over the previous 10 years, but, according to a Nov. 18 press release from the town, maintaining the park had become more difficult because of constant use and weather exposure.

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Sceurman applied for the grant in 2018, and the contract was awarded to American Ramp Company for $352,599.36. Sceurman and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Advisory Committee worked with local skaters to determine what ramps would go in the park.

“Throughout the design phase it was important to me to collaborate with residents that used the park on a regular basis to get their input and suggestions,” Sceurman said in the release. “Equally as important was the materials used during construction. I wanted to make sure we used metal framing along with the Skatelite surfacing so that the equipment can withstand constant use and the weather in our area.”

The equipment has a 15-year warranty from the company. According to Sceurman in an email to The Independent Press on Nov. 20, the old ramps were made of wood. The new ones are built from galvanized steel, a plastic polymer subbase and Skatelite riding surface. The park was rebuilt to allow bikers and skaters of all skill levels to use it.

The old panels on the ramps were painted and decorated, and Sceurman said there are no current plans to paint the new ones, though the possibility has been discussed for next year.

“Our township has some of the best and most well-maintained parks in the county, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, DPW and Parks Maintenance,” Mayor Michael Venezia said in the release. “The council and I are grateful for the job that each of those departments do on a daily basis. Since the park opened in 2008, bikers and skaters from all over the community have come to Bloomfield to experience this park. I am so pleased with the final outcome of the renovation and the fact that we were able to pay for it entirely through grant funding.”

Councilman Ted Gamble said the town will continue to apply for grants to find similar projects.

“The completion of the renovations to Joseph Tiseo Park is another example of our commitment to having the highest quality outdoor spaces possible for our residents,” Gamble said in the release. “We have prioritized both growing and improving upon recreational space for our families and doing so at little or no cost to taxpayers. We will continue to apply for grant money so that we can do outstanding future projects like this.”

Photos Courtesy of Grant Ludmer