Schools score well in self-assessment of implementation of Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge School District Director of Student Services Jack DeWitt presented each of the district’s schools’ self-assessment of their implementation of the Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights at the Nov. 16 Board of Education meeting. The self-assessments are to be submitted to the state on Dec. 1. The maximum score a school can receive is a 78, based on different categories. The scores presented at the meeting were from the 2019-2020 school year.

The first category is programs and approaches; the only school to score all 15 possible points was Glen Ridge High School. Central School, Forest Avenue School, Linden Avenue School and Ridgewood Avenue School scored 14 points.

All five schools scored 9 possible points in the second category, BOE-approved training.

The third category, staff instruction and training, was worth a total of 15 points. All schools scored 14 with the exception of Ridgewood Avenue, which scored 15. The curriculum and instruction category was worth six points; all schools except GRHS, which received five points, scored six points.

All schools received the full nine points in the personnel category, the full six points in the incident reporting procedure category, all 12 points in the investigation procedure category and all six points in the reporting category. All schools received a final score of 76 with the exception of Ridgewood Avenue, which received a 77.

“The important part to think about with the numbers that we present is that, because it’s a self-assessment, each of the schools is able to look at what they’re doing and to look at those areas where they have a weakness and adjust,” DeWitt said at the meeting. “If they feel that they haven’t had enough programs in a specific area, it’s something they can look at for the following year and correct.”

Once the scores are sent to the state, DeWitt said the district will receive a report card from the state. The assessment is done based on a rubric, which is provided by the state.