BOE meeting sets aside time to give Pollara a proper sendoff

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Joanne Pollara wrapped up 37 years in education and her run as the principal of Kelly Elementary School at the end of October, and her sendoff at the West Orange Board of Education meeting on Nov. 16 was filled with tributes from board members, colleagues and residents. Principal of Kelly since 2009, when the school was called Pleasantdale, Pollara also worked as a paraprofessional in the district, a special-education teacher at Redwood Elementary School, a learning consultant on the child study team and the supervisor of special education.

“She jokes that they never let her drive the school buses, otherwise she would have done that too,” Superintendent Scott Cascone said at the meeting. “To speak of these many positions that Dr. Pollara has served doesn’t really speak to the impression and the influence that she had on so many children and so many staff members, which is just her compassion and her heart and the love that she brought to the district and the people she served on a daily basis.”

Cascone is at the beginning of his second year in the district, so has worked with Pollara for only a short period of time. He asked her to return to the district as a substitute principal if one is ever needed in the future.

“To all of us in West Orange and all across the country who have chosen to teach, it’s more than a profession, it’s a belief,” Pollara said at the meeting. “It’s a belief that we can make a difference in somebody else’s life. I’m filled with incredible love for every child that passed by.”

The board set aside a portion of the meeting for public comment dedicated to Pollara before returning to the regular agenda.

“She is absolutely irreplaceable, and as a staff we can only thank her by learning and leading from her amazing example,” Kelly McGovern, a third-grade teacher at Kelly, said during the meeting. “A lot of people have talked about the impact she has had on her students, which is undeniable, but I just wanted everyone to know, as a staff member, she has certainly left an indelible mark on all of us at Kelly. She is already greatly missed.”

Sandra Mordecai, a former BOE member, spoke about Pollara’s impact on the special-education program and students in West Orange.

“You have laid such a strong foundation for special education throughout this district in many, many roles,” she said at the meeting. “You’ve been a strong supporter of our district and town and you’re definitely going to be missed.”

Kelly kindergarten teacher Rita Swan complimented Pollara’s leadership at the school when she spoke during public comment.

“I’ll never know how you juggled all the complexities of being a principal,” she said. “It’s so rare to have a leader who leads with such compassion. You made everyone feel as though they were your No. 1 priority, students and teachers alike. I feel so fortunate to have worked under your wing.”

Pollara is retiring while Kelly, along with the rest of the district’s school buildings, remains closed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Still, she said in the last few weeks she has woken up thinking about how students are doing with virtual learning and who might need extra help.

“How are they doing? Are they able to get onto their computers? Is everything working OK? Who needs an extra hug today, a virtual one even?” Pollara said. “I have been so lucky to have something I love so much. I’ve had unprecedented joys working in West Orange with the people that I’ve met, the teachers that I’ve worked with, the Board of Education members. It has been my ultimate joy to be part of such a dedicated, compassionate, creative group of parents, teachers, staff and students all these years.”