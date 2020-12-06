Championship wins for both Glen Ridge HS soccer teams

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School can add two more championship trophies to its trophy case, coming from both the boys and girls soccer teams as they ended their seasons with state sectional championship wins, the ninth in a row for the girls and the second in two years for the boys. Drew Hiner and Travis Burnett scored in the 2-1 win over Waldwick for the boys, while Olivia Hoover, Ania Prussak and Alison Shea scored in the girls team’s 3-1 defeat of Park Ridge. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sectional championships are the highest level win high school teams could achieve this year.

“For the second year in a row we’ve played as far as we’re allowed to play,” boys head coach Brian Ianni said in a phone interview with The Glen Ridge Paper on Nov. 25. “Their formative teen years have been stressful, and I think to feel normal was huge for them. For me, it’s really special to see.”

This was Ianni’s first season as the head coach of the boys team; he spent the previous 13 as an assistant to girls head coach Oscar Viteri. When the coaching vacancy opened in August, Ianni jumped at the chance, wanting to stay in the district where he is also a high school social studies teacher. He had only two weeks to evaluate the players and decide on his starting lineup, but Ianni said the team stepped up.

“They had this real team mentality all year,” Ianni said, especially highlighting seniors Hiner, Burnett and Lucas Costa for their leadership. “They got the team going. Travis has a knack for finding people on the field, and Lucas is like having another coach out there. Every coach dreams of having players like him.”

The Ridgers had to scratch games against Newark East Side and Seton Hall Prep off their schedule because of COVID-19 but were able to replace them with matches against Summit and Westfield. The season’s biggest challenge was not knowing when it would end.

“I think the stress of not knowing when their last game would be was a lot,” Ianni said. But even with a shortened season and a new playoff format, the Ridgers were able to maintain their high level of success.

“The foundation has been here for quite some time,” he said. “When you think of Group 1 soccer, Glen Ridge is always in the conversation.”

Ianni said seniors Gabe Cabrera, Grant Ghaemi, Keith Juros, Nick Garcia, Will Kleinberg and Aidan Shea, and junior Cooper Sharp were big contributors to the team this year. Other seniors who played their last game for GRHS are Jack Bronstein, Mert Erden, Ari Fazlijia, Ty Rank, Lucas Umana and Segun Wallace.

The girls went from cheering on the boys team on Nov. 21 to winning their own championship the next day. Viteri credited Prussak, Sydney Mansfield and goalkeeper Olivia Carbonell with the win and the season’s success overall. All three are senior captains.

“Those three made my life a lot easier,” Viteri said in a phone interview on Nov. 28. “They knew the season could end tomorrow or next week, at any point. They were on top of things and everyone stayed safe. They led the way, and they led the way on the field, too.”

Glen Ridge was the top seed in the playoff tournament so could host every game, and throughout the season played well against Millburn and Mount St. Dominic, according to Viteri. They canceled a game against West Essex due to the pandemic but kept taking the season one game at a time.

“We just took it game by game,” Viteri said. “Regardless of whether we had three games or a whole season, we were glad to have the opportunity to play.”

Isabelle Deubner, Josie Lang, Eliza Berner, Talia Reid, Maci Fazekas and Johanna Doherty are the other seniors graduating. Viteri said younger players have big shoes to fill next year, but he is optimistic about future teams.

“I’m proud that they played for something,” he said of the seniors. “They’re leaving with some great memories.”

This was the second time that both GRHS soccer teams won a sectional championship in the same year, and Ianni was glad to see both teams be successful.

“It was fun for me to see the girls win too, because I was close with that team,” he said. “And I’ve had so much fun with the boys. This is one of the most fun years I’ve had coaching.”

Photos Courtesy of Brian Ianni and Oscar Viteri