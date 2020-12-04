Maplewood’s Kings to shut its doors permanently

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood’s Kings will be closing its doors permanently, leaving Maplewood Village without a grocery store for the time being. KB US Holdings Inc., the store’s parent company, filed for bankruptcy in August and announced the sale of most stores to ACME Markets, but the Maplewood location is one of six not included in the deal.

Kings spokesperson Kim Yorio confirmed in an email to the News-Record on Nov. 28 that the store will be closing and said there is not yet an exact closing date; it will be sometime in the next two weeks.

“All of the employees are being offered positions in other stores,” Yorio said.

Store employees did not respond to a request for comment by press time on Dec. 1.

Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee said township officials are now looking forward to what the replacement in the former Kings location could be.

“Obviously, we were sad to be informed of the closure,” he said in a phone interview with the News-Record on Nov. 30. “We’re trying to find a partner for the next chapter of the building. There’s a lot of ideas out there, and people have been reaching out.”

McGehee left the possibility of another grocery store filling the space open but said he’s also open to other ideas.

“I’m open to anything,” McGehee said. “It was great to have a store like Kings, but it depends on the grocer. There’s a lot that could potentially go there, so we’ll see.”