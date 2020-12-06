WO native creates nonprofit to promote literacy in Paraguay

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — When Estee Katcoff was in the middle of her three years in the Peace Corps, she taught a third-grader how to read. The experience left a mark on her, and now the West Orange native has founded the Superkids Foundation, a nonprofit in Paraguay that fills in literacy gaps and trains students to be educational leaders.

“There were certain letters he didn’t know,” Katcoff said about the third-grader in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on Nov. 25. “Because of that barrier, he was labeled as stupid, but it was because nobody sat down with him. I was left with the question, ‘Why didn’t anyone else do this?’ And I realized there are a ton of kids who are successful, but no one was empowering them to help their peers.”

Katcoff started the nonprofit in 2016, after finishing graduate school and working for larger companies, such as Amazon. So far 140 students, as old as seventh- and eighth-grade, have participated in the program.

“We train children as agents of change. They’re child leaders who can teach to other kids their age and younger,” Katcoff said.

Economic disparities in Paraguay contribute to the literacy gaps; Katcoff said children from families who have more access to resources and with parents who can help with homework do better in school. Many children don’t have internet access. Others have only one pair of shoes and can’t get them dirty when there is bad weather, so miss school days.

“It comes down to when they miss a lot of school when they’re young,” Katcoff said. “And the kids who have someone to help them with their homework do better.”

Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no students are going to school in Paraguay. According to Katcoff, teachers are sending assignments home for students, but it works better for some than others. Her foundation, unable to gather students as it normally would, shifted gears to producing a “Sesame Street”-like TV show to help with literacy learning. Katcoff said most people have televisions at home, so the show has a large reach.

The nonprofit began with training students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades, and the oldest students are now middle school aged. There isn’t a high school program yet, but there is a group of high school–aged volunteers who tackle fundraising.

“Many of the seventh-graders aged out but wanted to stay,” Katcoff, who moved back to the United States just as the pandemic was beginning to send the world into quarantine, said. “The middle school kids are now focused on teaching spelling. We don’t have a high school program yet, but I imagine when they reach that age they’ll be able to have some more freedom and create their own projects.”

Having students stay in the program and expand the age range is a goal of Katcoff’s. She said the fact that many student leaders wanted to stay involved is proof that the program is also a bonding experience.

“This program, to them, is family,” Katcoff said. “We’ve taught students how to read, and then they’ve joined the program. Oftentimes, the students who have more money in their family, it is because one parent is in another country and sending it home, but in terms of emotional and social learning there’s something missing. So we’re a family for those kids. That means something to them.”

Right now the foundation is based in one area of Paraguay, but Katcoff wants to grow in the country and then into other parts of South America.

“This is easily scalable,” she said. “You can have chapters everywhere.”

More information about the organization can be found at www.superkidsfoundation.org, and donations can be made at www.superkidsfoundation.org/donate.

“You’re not either successful or not successful,” Katcoff said. “That’s very black and white. It’s about showing kids that we believe in them.”

Photos Courtesy of Estee Katcoff