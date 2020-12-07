New Sheila Y. Oliver Academy completed in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The New Jersey Schools Development Authority announced Dec. 4 the delivery of the new Sheila Y. Oliver Academy in East Orange. This much-needed educational facility was brought to completion for the 2020-2021 school year, providing additional facility and technology resources for the students of East Orange during this unprecedented time, according to a press release.

“Through the delivery of the new Sheila Y. Oliver Academy, the SDA has provided East Orange students with a facility that will position generations of students for academic success,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “As an East Orange resident and highly respected public servant, it is fitting that this innovative school is named after our lieutenant governor, Sheila Y. Oliver. This new school stands for everything she represents as a public servant and will serve as a lasting legacy for all of her contributions to East Orange and the state of New Jersey.”

“I’ve proudly lived in and served the East Orange community for over 40 years and I am deeply touched and humbled that this new school will carry my name,” said Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. “Educational facilities must evolve and grow with ever-changing technological and societal demands and this new state-of-the-art school was designed not just to meet the needs of students in today’s world but to be adaptable to the needs of the world to come. I thank Gov. Murphy, the SDA and the East Orange community for this great honor and I wish the academy much success in serving and educating New Jersey’s future generations.”

NJSDA’s important construction work was deemed essential throughout the ongoing pandemic in order to ensure that facilities such as this reached completion. The new Sheila Y. Oliver Academy was constructed to address Facilities Efficiency Standard compliance needs in the East Orange School District. This facility represents a total state investment of $41 million, delivers 77,000 square feet of new construction, and provides approximately 500 new seats for East Orange students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.

“The NJSDA continues to be a leader in school construction, delivering high-quality educational facilities in order to fulfill this administration’s commitment to invest in the education of students in East Orange and throughout the state,” NJSDA CEO Manuel Da Silva said. “This school will provide generations of young scholars with the educational spaces and resources needed to learn, grow and play. We thank the East Orange School District officials and legislative representatives for their partnership to bring this project to completion.”

The academy facility includes 24 general classrooms, two self-contained special-education classrooms, a science lab, a cafeteria, a multipurpose room with stage, a media center, a music room, an art room, a technology lab and necessary support spaces. Consistent with NJSDA standards, this school was delivered with 1:1 student-device technology, an educational necessity needed now more than ever before.

This new facility was constructed on the site of the former George Washington Carver Institute for Science and Technology. This is the ninth capital project completed by the SDA in East Orange. Since the program’s inception, the SDA has invested more than $310 million in completed projects in East Orange alone.