COVID numbers rise following holiday

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The number of coronavirus cases spiked following Thanksgiving, though not as much as was initially feared, thanks to residents being cautious and staying home. As of Dec. 8, New Jersey has seen 371,579 cases of COVID-19 and 15,500 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. In Essex County, as of Dec. 8, there have been 38,969 cases and 2,039 deaths, an increase of 5,172 cases and 49 deaths since Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Nevertheless, officials have acknowledged that the numbers could have been a lot higher. Various municipalities in the county, such as Bloomfield, required testing for employees after the holiday; others, such as Irvington, required quarantine periods for employees. Taking a hard stance, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka instituted a 10-day lockdown, which he called effective.

“I want to thank the great majority of Newark residents and businesses that cooperated with our lockdown that began the day before Thanksgiving and ended today,” Baraka said on Dec. 4, noting, though, that 53 Newark businesses were shut down during the lockdown for violating the governor’s executive orders.

The mayor also said the lockdown served an important purpose in reminding people the virus was very active and very dangerous.

“We are going to get to the other side of this pandemic. A vaccine is coming,” Baraka said. “But the quickest way to stop the spread and keep ourselves safe is to work together as a united city, and the closer we get to the finish line the harder we have to push.”

Still, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced at the end of November that Essex County was among nine New Jersey counties in the “red zone” when it came to the severity of November’s COVID-19 cases. Red zones have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents and a diagnostic test positivity result of more than 10 percent.

Here are the comparisons town-by-town of COVID case numbers and death rates following Thanksgiving, according to figures provided by Essex County: