COVID numbers rise following holiday

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The number of coronavirus cases spiked following Thanksgiving, though not as much as was initially feared, thanks to residents being cautious and staying home. As of Dec. 8, New Jersey has seen 371,579 cases of COVID-19 and 15,500 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. In Essex County, as of Dec. 8, there have been 38,969 cases and 2,039 deaths, an increase of 5,172 cases and 49 deaths since Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
Nevertheless, officials have acknowledged that the numbers could have been a lot higher. Various municipalities in the county, such as Bloomfield, required testing for employees after the holiday; others, such as Irvington, required quarantine periods for employees. Taking a hard stance, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka instituted a 10-day lockdown, which he called effective.
“I want to thank the great majority of Newark residents and businesses that cooperated with our lockdown that began the day before Thanksgiving and ended today,” Baraka said on Dec. 4, noting, though, that 53 Newark businesses were shut down during the lockdown for violating the governor’s executive orders.
The mayor also said the lockdown served an important purpose in reminding people the virus was very active and very dangerous.
“We are going to get to the other side of this pandemic. A vaccine is coming,” Baraka said. “But the quickest way to stop the spread and keep ourselves safe is to work together as a united city, and the closer we get to the finish line the harder we have to push.”
Still, the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced at the end of November that Essex County was among nine New Jersey counties in the “red zone” when it came to the severity of November’s COVID-19 cases. Red zones have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents and a diagnostic test positivity result of more than 10 percent.
Here are the comparisons town-by-town of COVID case numbers and death rates following Thanksgiving, according to figures provided by Essex County:
- In Belleville, as of Dec. 8, there have been 2,479 cases and 76 deaths, an increase of 394 cases and two deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Bloomfield, as of Dec. 8, there have been 2,368 cases and 83 deaths, an increase of 382 cases and five deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Caldwell, as of Dec. 8, there have been 225 cases and 11 deaths, an increase of 30 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Cedar Grove, as of Dec. 8, there have been 730 cases and 117 deaths, an increase of 113 cases and two deaths since Nov. 25.
- In East Orange, as of Dec. 8, there have been 3,201 cases and 242 deaths, an increase of 362 cases and three deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Essex Fells, as of Dec. 8, there have been 69 cases and two deaths, an increase of seven cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Fairfield, as of Dec. 8, there have been 399 cases and 23 deaths, an increase of 94 cases and four deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Glen Ridge, as of Dec. 8, there have been 126 cases and nine deaths, an increase of 43 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Irvington, as of Dec. 8, there have been 2,305 cases and 170 deaths, an increase of 194 cases and three deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Livingston, as of Dec. 8, there have been 907 cases and 73 deaths, an increase of 104 cases and one death since Nov. 25.
- In Maplewood, as of Dec. 8, there have been 568 cases and 27 deaths, an increase of 58 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Millburn, as of Dec. 8, there have been 359 cases and six deaths, an increase of 61 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Montclair, as of Dec. 8, there have been 965 cases and 52 deaths, an increase of 125 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Newark, as of Dec. 8, there have been 17,734 cases and 724 deaths, an increase of 2,396 cases and 19 deaths since Nov. 25.
- In North Caldwell, as of Dec. 8, there have been 152 cases and six deaths, an increase of 35 cases and one death since Nov. 25.
- In Nutley, as of Dec. 8, there have been 1,144 cases and 40 deaths, an increase of 199 cases and three deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Orange, as of Dec. 8, there have been 1,665 cases and 97 deaths, an increase of 144 cases and one death since Nov. 25.
- In Roseland, as of Dec. 8, there have been 206 cases and 14 deaths, an increase of 43 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In South Orange, as of Dec. 8, there have been 297 cases and five deaths, an increase of 45 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In Verona, as of Dec. 8, there have been 348 cases and 15 deaths, an increase of 77 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In West Caldwell, as of Dec. 8, there have been 454 cases and 50 deaths, an increase of 52 cases and no additional deaths since Nov. 25.
- In West Orange, as of Dec. 8, there have been 2,268 cases and 197 deaths, an increase of 220 cases and five deaths since Nov. 25.
COMMENTS