Anti-police vandalism found in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Last week, Maplewood experienced some anti-police vandalism.

On Dec. 3, the Department of Public Works removed posters from the windows of houses in Dickens Village, located in Ricalton Square, which carried anti-police sentiment and expletives. Though nothing was broken in Dickens Village, this incident still counts as vandalism and could incur strong penalties for the perpetrators, if caught, due to the vandalism being done on government property.

Nearby, the murals in the western pedestrian tunnel to the Maplewood Train Station were defaced; the murals were quickly repaired. It is unclear what had been written on them.

Also, police discovered a sign hung at the Maplecrest Park tennis courts, behind the police station on Springfield Avenue, depicting a police car on fire. The police car was labeled “MPD,” and the four corners of the sign had the hammer and sickle symbol, which stands for working-class unity against the upper class and was a chief symbol of the Soviet Union.

“It’s disappointing and sad when an individual or individuals express themselves by defacing public property,” Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee told the News-Record. “There are other opportunities and venues to express your opinions that are more constructive and effective. This type of behavior results in unnecessary damage to taxpayers’ property, as well as creating incremental labor projects, which pull resources away from our hard-working employees doing the good work for our town.”

Additionally, an unauthorized banner reading “OPPRESSORS ≠ LIBERATION” was hung from the railing of Maplewood Middle School’s clock tower, facing Burnet Street. The banner appears to have a third word above “OPPRESSORS,” but the cloth folded in a way that made it unreadable from the ground. The banner was found the morning of Dec. 4 and promptly removed.

South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education President Annemarie Maini declined to comment, deferring to Superintendent of Schools Ronald Taylor.

“As a district, we do not condone any act of vandalism to our school property or within the greater community,” school district spokesperson Anide Eustache told the News-Record. “Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation, and we will provide assistance as needed.”

It is unclear whether the same perpetrators are responsible for each of the above acts of vandalism. According to Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, the MPD is investigating the incidents.

“We have obtained video from both Maplewood Village and the middle school but have not developed any leads at this time,” DeVaul told the News-Record on Dec. 7. “The persons involved appear to be juveniles.”