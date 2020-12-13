WO rabbi creates, sends menorahs around the world

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The first candles of Hanukkah menorahs were lit around the world on Dec. 10, the first night of Hanukkah. A good number of the large display menorahs lit at community events are made by West Orange resident Rabbi Boruch Klar. Klar’s menorahs range from tabletop size to 12-foot tall displays. He has been building them and sending them to towns, malls and temples across the globe for 30 years.

“One of the interesting things about Hanukkah that doesn’t apply to other Jewish holidays is that it should be publicized,” Klar said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on Dec. 6. “You light the candles in the window or the door to share the light. Now, there isn’t a town anywhere that doesn’t have a menorah.”

Klar went to rabbinical school in Morristown and saw many large menorahs used for holiday displays made out of painted PVC pipes. He didn’t like the way they looked, so he decided to look into other materials. Eventually, Klar landed on aluminum, with lightbulbs as candles.

“I’m not the handiest guy in the world, but I saw PVC pipes painted gold and silver and thought you couldn’t go to a mayor with that,” Klar said. “They looked good in the beginning, but they were primitive. Now they look better.”

The first year, Klar built 25 large menorahs for rabbis in New Jersey. Eventually, word of mouth spread, and he began sending them all over the world. Now, his work can be found in holiday displays across the United States, Canada, Australia, the Philippines and South Korea. Many are on United States Army bases.

Over time, Klar has improved the design of the menorahs. Nuts and bolts were originally used to secure the structure to the ground, but Klar didn’t like how they looked.

“It was a nice menorah, but the bolts are ugly,” he said. “Then I welded a plate onto it, which goes on the ground. All of these things happen slowly, and every year we change them.”

The lights on each arm of the menorah are electric, with a timer that will turn on one candle every 24 hours, eliminating the need for a person to remember to light it each day. But they also have the ability to hold a real flame.

“When you have a ceremony, you want to use real fire,” Klar said. “For that, there’s heavy duty plastic that’s screwed into a cup. I used tiki torches with stainless steel, and you screw the cup in and light those. Then, when the ceremony is over, you can screw the lightbulbs back in.”

Klar’s menorahs can be purchased at www.menorah.net, which this year also features a 3-foot-tall dreidel with colored strobe lights. The menorahs range in size from 18 inches for tabletop menorahs to the outdoor-display models, which come in sizes of 6 feet, 9 feet and 12 feet.

“It depends on what the goal is,” Klar said about what size menorah to use for a display. “The smaller one is 6 feet high, which is about the height of looking someone in the eye. If it’s a mall, I would suggest 9 feet.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed business down a bit, but not as much as Klar had expected.

“I thought business would be down this year, and it is,” he said. “But the rabbis haven’t stopped buying them.”

Photos Courtesy of Boruch Klar