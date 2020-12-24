Bloomfield teen decks his halls with all sorts of decorations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — James Joanow’s lawn is usually decked out to reflect whatever holiday is nearest on the calendar, and December 2020, despite Joanow being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, is no exception. His house at 226 Lakewood Drive in Bloomfield is lit up most nights between 4 and 10 p.m., weather permitting, with as many decorations as he can fit on his property. Joanow starts planning for Christmas right after the Halloween decorations come down on Nov. 1.

“I try to get it done by Dec. 1,” the local teenager said in a phone interview with The Independent Press on Dec. 18. “If I’m working on a specific section, I’ll light that up.”

Joanow has been accumulating holiday decorations throughout the years, to the point where he now has enough to create a walkthrough experience for people who come to see the display. The decorations are spread all over his property, in both the front and back of the house.

“My dad always did it, and then I turned it into a walkthrough,” Joanow said. “There are different sections with themes. I don’t plan it out. I just do it as I go.”

He estimates that a couple hundred people go by Lakewood Drive to see the display per week, especially on the weekends. The pieces that get the most attention are the mannequins: Joanow bought fashion mannequins on eBay years ago, and he changes the clothes they wear to match the season. They’ve had disco parties on St. Patrick’s Day and barbecues on July 4.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Joanow said about the seasonal displays. “Everyone expects it now. The neighbors know, and I think if I didn’t do it they would be asking why. It’s fun to make different themes and see what I can come up with. You always want to top yourself.”

Photos Courtesy of James Joanow