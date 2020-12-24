South Orange house is ode to joy with stellar decorations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Every inch of Audrey Wilson’s house in South Orange is decorated for Christmas. The outside of the house on Fielding Court is lit up at night with lights and a holiday display, and each room inside is awash in decorations as soon as the calendar turns to November.

“Every room inside, every corner is decorated,” Wilson said in a phone interview with the News-Record on Dec. 21. “Even the bathroom.”

Wilson has been decorating like this for over a decade. She said it takes about two weeks to do from start to finish. She has a strategy for how to put it up, take it down when the season is over and store it until the next year.

“I normally start at the end of Halloween,” Wilson said. “I like to have it up so I can enjoy it. I like to make people feel good and feel joy.”

This year the decorations are the same as ever at Wilson’s house, but the number of people who are seeing the inside, at least, is much lower. A person who loves to entertain, Wilson isn’t able to host her annual Christmas cookie party because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Her neighbors on Fielding Court usually come over throughout the holiday season to see the decorations; it’s another tradition that had to be modified this year.

“I like to have the neighbors come walk through,” Wilson said. “Everyone is missing it this year.”

But visitors to the exterior display are still coming in droves. Wilson’s house is one of many on Fielding Court that lights up when the sun goes down, and passersby still slow down to admire the decorations. Many South Orange residents make it a point to stop by.

Wilson said the Christmas decorations usually stay up until mid-January, when she exchanges them for Valentine’s Day decorations. She adorns her house with decorations for every holiday, moving from Valentine’s Day in February to St. Patrick’s Day in March and on from there. But Christmas is where her house quite literally shines.

Wilson has noticed that more people in her neighborhood and around town have put up holiday decorations this year than usual. Holiday lights have sold out in some places.

“I think people are trying to keep the joy this year, with everything that’s going on,” she said. “They make it happier.”