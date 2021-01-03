Irvington welcomes two new fire engines

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — As the township of Irvington continues to grow and advance, replacing the old and bringing in the new is much needed. The township is doing just that with the recent purchase of new vehicles for the Irvington Fire Department, and it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

“We purchased two new fire engines — 2020 Ferrara 1,500-gpm pumper engines,” Fire Deputy Director John Brown said of the new additions on Dec. 28. “The two new engines are designated as Engine 41 and Engine 42. The engines were $460,000 each, for a total of $920,000. The Ferrara 1,500-gpm pumper engines were delivered on Dec. 1. The fire engines were purchased from the Firefighter One in Sparta.”

Firefighter One is a first-responder gear and equipment dealer.

“The funds were secured by Mayor Tony Vauss, with the aid of Essex County funds,” Brown said.

In purchasing new vehicles, the town was able to retire two older vehicles.

“We were able to place two older engines out of service,” Brown said. “The 1987 E-One 1,500-gpm engine and a 1990 E-One squirt engine. Not only have the state-of-the-art fire engines aided in our ability to effectively extinguish fires, but they have also allowed us to perform the responsibilities associated with the mayor’s COVID-19 Task Force.

“The township of Irvington is fortunate to have a leader like Mayor Tony Vauss at the helm, especially during these unprecedented times,” he continued. “His actions personify a … clarion call made by the late great Adam Clayton Powell Jr., who urged us particularly during adverse circumstances to use what you have in your hands in order to improve our conditions.”

Considering how this new purchase has helped the township, Brown was elated with the new additions and the difference the two new engines have made thus far.

“I am delighted that the township was able to purchase two new trucks,” Brown said. “I believe that a fire department as dedicated and hard working as ours deserves enhanced equipment to protect themselves as well as the residents of Irvington.”

According to Vauss, the new fire engines were a necessity for the continued safety of residents.

“Despite the devastating effects of COVID-19, I’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that our township is functioning at its full governmental capacity,” Vauss said on Dec. 23. “Prior to the onset of COVID-19, with assistance of the county, the council and myself facilitated the purchase of two new fire engines for the Division of Fire.

“These are unprecedented times,” Vauss continued. “But it takes all of us working together from the state, county and local levels, all our partners in our local municipalities, joining forces to combat this COVID-19 pandemic. My team, here in Irvington, is committed to keeping our residents safe, as well as keeping other communities in our vicinity as safe as possible.

“I would like to thank all of our state, county and local elected officials who work tirelessly to keep everyone safe,” he said, adding, “also, our country health officials, local health officials, police and fire departments, who have never taken one day off during this pandemic.”

Photos Courtesy of Tony Vauss and John Brown