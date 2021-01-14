Area officials express dismay, outrage about Jan. 6 events at the Capitol

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that will live in infamy. Thousands of individuals, some armed, from across the country stormed the U.S. Capitol looking to halt the certification of the results of the November 2020 presidential election based on unfounded claims of election fraud. These individuals — who have alternatively been called rioters, protesters, seditionists, patriots, terrorists and much more — did not succeed, and President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win was certified following a several-hour lockdown. At the end of the day, four people were dead, the divisions in our nation are larger than ever before and the very democracy upon which our nation stands appears to be in jeopardy.

During and following the events of Jan. 6, elected officials and leaders from across the country reacted to the goings-on in Washington, D.C.

“The fact that we all woke up this morning to the reality of President-elect Joe Biden’s election formalized by the United States Congress is proof that our democracy is stronger than an unhinged mob,” Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted. “Make no mistake — yesterday was no accident. It was the result of four years of gaslighting and concerted attempts from within to weaken our democracy. But our democracy proved more resilient than the deranged conspiracy theories.

“The scene that unfolded yesterday in the Capitol building will go down as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. This was not a protest. It was an act of domestic terrorism spurred on by the president himself and his minions,” Murphy continued. “Every insurrectionist who tried to overthrow the free and fair election of Joe Biden should be identified, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for desecrating the cradle of American democracy. They are the antithesis of what it means to be an American.”

Like many others, Murphy lays a lot of the blame for the protest-turned-riot at the feet of President Donald Trump.

“The president’s refusal to accept the reality that he lost an election created this. His years of lies and willful misinformation created this. His belief that the laws don’t apply to him created this. His spewing of unfounded conspiracy theories created this. His unwillingness to understand even the basic precepts of the Constitution created this.”

After learning of the extent of the invasion into the Capitol, Murphy announced the deployment of 500 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. Currently, members of the New Jersey National Guard are on standby in anticipation of repeated violence during President-elect Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. The FBI has stated concerns regarding violent uprisings in each state of the union on Inauguration Day.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of our democracy,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. “We should call this effort to overturn the will of the voters through violence, intimidation and lies what it is: an attempted coup. This mob and its enablers must stop and must be held accountable under the law.”

The chairpersons of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee and the New Jersey Republican Party similarly condemned the violence.

“The lawlessness and violence on display right now from supporters of President Trump in Washington, D.C., is absolutely vile and must be condemned by everyone who values the rule of law and the ideals of democracy, self-governance, basic respect and human decency,” NJDSC Chairperson John Currie said. “The president must stop the false claims about the integrity of the election that he continues to make even in the midst of this violence and join President-elect Biden in forcefully calling for the angry mob that he incited to stand down and end this violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol complex. Every Republican who has cheered on President Trump’s reckless, unhinged attacks on our democracy helped make this happen and deserves equal blame for this catastrophe. This extends from the halls of Congress to our own state, where numerous Republican leaders have refused to acknowledge the results of a free and fair presidential election. We cannot allow these attacks on our national system of governance to continue, and we must all stand together behind our democracy.”

“The violence we saw in Washington today was inexcusable and reprehensible, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” NJGOP Chairperson Michael Lavery said. “We all enjoy the right to peacefully protest, but the actions we saw today went beyond that, into violence, and are flatly un-American. We join with millions of Americans in praying for our law enforcement officers in and around Washington, and wish for a peaceful conclusion to this sad episode.”

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., of New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District, is supporting efforts to impeach Trump for his alleged incitement of the violence in the capital.

“We have never had a president who cared less about the American people,” Payne said. “Since the November election, he has shown that his ego and personal profiteering are far more important than his job to protect the country and defend the Constitution. I thought we might be able to survive his reckless and criminal behavior until the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as our 46th president. But his actions in Georgia and his support for rioters and terrorists during the siege of our Capitol building, a symbol of democracy worldwide, shows he should be removed from office immediately. Once he is removed, we can work to restore America as one nation with liberty and justice for all again.”

Trump recently came under fire due to a recording of him on the phone with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking the secretary to reexamine Georgia’s election results. Trump told Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

State Sen. Ronald Rice, who represents New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District, released a lengthy condemnation of the events of Jan. 6.

“Although I’ve lived through many a despicable period and endured the past 12 months as some of the most difficult of my life, today’s events have made this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, my most heartbreaking day as an American,” Rice said. “Today, people of goodwill in New Jersey and every state have been brought to their knees in anguish over the incomprehensible torrent of disrespect, ignorance, arrogance and hostility that has trashed not only our most sacred process of peaceful transfer of power but the very building that serves as its temple.

“I am appalled and demoralized. And yet, somehow, I am not surprised. This deplorable revolt — rooted in fiction, delusion and cosplay fantasy — has almost nothing at all to do with political party affiliation, red/blue, liberal/conservative or even election results. It has to do with our complete breakdown in national communication, our inability to listen to each other anymore and our cowardice,” he continued. “Fewer and fewer of us have the clarity and commitment to stand up for honesty, compassion and justice. Many elected officials and their constituents are no longer capable of behaving with the decency most of us were taught in kindergarten chairs or on our grandmother’s laps.”

According to Rice, silence in the face of lies, cowardice and sycophantism are killing America. Rice blames the death of Ashli Babbitt, the rioter killed by police, on the breakdown of communication and empathy in this country.

“She was also killed by an inexplicable failure of a so-called ‘law and order’ president who mobilized every manner of military force to squelch peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters — and yet today somehow managed to tie the hands of security forces necessary to repel the expected assault of armed extremists that he all but begged to come to Washington to get ‘wild,’” Rice said. “For many reasons, this has been one of America’s darkest days. But comparing photos of the capitol’s robust security force unleashed at last June’s BLM demonstration with the ineffective presence that abetted today’s chaos reveals a sad and stubborn reality found in every state, including ours: Black lives often seem to matter only when you can somehow take advantage of them.”

On Jan. 6, Assemblyman John McKeon, who represents the 27th Legislative District, called for a quick cessation of violence and resumption of the Congress’ duties.

“The acts of violence we saw committed at our capital this afternoon was unconscionable. The rioters who forcibly and illegally breached the capital must face the full force of the law. Our nation cannot and will not allow a few radical, conspiracy-minded individuals to derail our democracy,” McKeon said. “I am praying for the continued safety and well-being of all the members of Congress, their staff, the members of the press and the capital police. When it is safe, Congress must return to work and ensure the election results are counted and a peaceful transition of power ensues.”

On the county level, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. decried the strife in D.C.

“Make no mistake, today is one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. But I believe we are better than the discord created in Washington,” he said. “Our democratic principles have formed the bedrock of our country, and they will not be broken by the tantrums of President Trump. I look forward to President-elect Biden’s inauguration and a return to decency, honesty and truthfulness from our national leaders.”

On the municipal level, many elected officials spoke out against Jan. 6’s violence.

“For decades, West Orange mayors have met each spring with all third-graders from our town to speak about government and how government works,” West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi said. “I always speak of the peaceful transition of power, since our inception, as being one of the tenets of our government and one that separates us from many other countries throughout our history.

“Far beyond just protest, the violence incited in our nation’s capital today strikes at the heart of our democracy, that republic and the traditions and values that have defined us,” he continued. “We have not always been perfect, nor are we yet, but the important strides and progress we have made as a country, and as a people, have always been working within the framework of the American democracy. Today is a stain on that tradition. It is a sad day for America — we have a lot of work to do.”

Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren similarly highlighted the importance of peaceful government transitions in a democracy.

“I was saddened and disgusted to see rioters commit the violent desecration of our nation’s Capitol under the guise of First Amendment rights. Armed with Trump regalia, Confederate flags, bricks, bombs and guns, a seditious mob of domestic terrorists unleashed havoc on the entire Capitol complex by engaging in violence and destruction. Four American citizens died and countless others were injured during this failed insurrection,” Warren said. “Sadly, this unlawfulness was fueled by the president’s stubborn refusal to submit to the will of the American people and their call for an orderly transition of power to a new president and vice president.

“As citizens, our responsibility is to remain engaged in our political process, continue to hold our leaders accountable and follow the rule of law — not mob rule. For those who insist on thuggishly impeding the operation of our government, we need only refer to the federal Insurrection Act of 1807 that Trump looked to in dealing with Black Live Matter protesters. That law allows the president to call in armed forces to put down riots like the one yesterday,” he continued, citing Trump’s vigorous response to protests during the summer. “It has become eerily apparent that, for Trump, the law and the force behind it are selectively wielded based on the protesters’ color, their cause, their speech and their target.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called the Jan. 6 riot “hate and fear in purest form.”

“Our nation fervently watched attacks on our members of Congress. They were barricaded in the U.S. Capitol and held hostage only for the mere reason that democracy was upheld,” Baraka said on Jan. 7. “Make no mistake: President-elect Biden won the election not by a small margin, but by 7 million votes. The people have spoken. He won the Electoral College by a tally of 306 to 232. Those votes have been certified by the states, upheld by all the federal courts, including the Supreme Court, and were confirmed last night by Congress.

“Even if we do not like the outcomes of the election, terroristic attacks of white supremacy on our nation’s shores resulted in the shooting of a woman and anarchy,” he continued. “We must end the hatred dividing our country and arrest the criminals responsible before our democracy is further compromised.”

West Orange Council President Cindy Matute-Brown reminded residents that the events of Jan. 6 are not what democracy looks like.

“The attack on our democracy has been steady, and what we are witnessing is its direct result. What we are witnessing is America’s two systems of justice or what for people of color is its injustice. We are not this,” she said. “At the end of this chaos, we will return as the American people we are. … The American people who love and treasure our democracy, its protections and its freedoms.”

Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee called Jan. 6 one of the saddest days in recent history.

“We witnessed an insurrection, a terrorist act incited by the sitting president of the United States elected to protect, preserve and defend our democracy. And while the actions which unfolded at our nation’s Capitol are a complete abomination and failure of leadership, make no mistake — our democracy continues to move forward,” McGehee said, touting the Democratic victory in Georgia as a key example. He thanked the civil rights activists in Maplewood and South Orange who reached out to voters in Georgia to ensure they knew about their rights and encouraged them to vote.

According to Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia, the violence on Jan. 6 was unacceptable.

“The attack on the Capitol that we witnessed last Wednesday was horrifying and stands in sharp contrast to who we are as a nation,” Venezia told the newspaper. “The First Amendment right of every citizen to peacefully protest is one thing, but violence will never be acceptable. There is no place in our democracy for insurrection and lawlessness. The peaceful transition of power is a proud tradition in America, and we must unequivocally denounce any attempts to stand in the way of that.”

East Orange Mayor Ted Green expressed difficulty wrapping his head around the “outrageous” acts that occurred at the Capitol.

“It also reveals what many of us have known all along — America is still extremely racially divided, and the mob violence in Washington, D.C., was a prominent reminder. What’s equally disturbing is to think about what could have happened if people of color stormed the White House in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. I believe there would have been far more bloodshed on the White House lawn. My heart goes out to those who risked their lives to protect the lives of those at the Capitol complex, and may their perpetrators face the fullest extent of the law,” Green said. “Jan. 6, 2021, was a very dark day in America. Domestic terrorists tried to overthrow our government, but they failed. Democracy won! Now is the time to move forward with the Biden–Harris administration and enter into a new year of healing, hope and progress.”