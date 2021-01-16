ICE detainees go on hunger strike at ECCF

NEWARK, NJ — Approximately 150 men in ICE custody are on a hunger strike inside the Essex County Correctional Facility and the Hudson County Correctional Center in an effort to be released from custody so they can be reunited with their families, away from the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the detention centers. As of Jan. 4, there were 86 men striking in Essex County. In Hudson County on Jan. 7, more than 60 people were striking.

According to a press release from the New York–New Jersey Abolish ICE Coalition on Jan. 7, the strike was temporarily halted when the individuals were promised a meeting with ICE to demand a release, but the meeting was refused and the strike resumed.

“There’s been a widespread demand to release them,” Sabeen Rokerya, who works with the coalition, said in a phone interview on Jan. 8. “There’s been intimidation; they’ve put some of them in solitary confinement. There’s been transfers to break up the people striking. They also test for COVID often to further isolate them.”

The press release said the strikers are trying to call attention to their inhumane treatment, particularly as the pandemic carries on. Because of the COVID-19 protocols at the jail, according to the release, people in the detention center are under lockdown for 23 and a half hours a day.

Upon request for comment regarding conditions inside the ECCF, Essex County Chief of Staff Phil Alagia deferred to ICE. The ICE Newark Field Office did not respond to a request for comment by press time on Jan. 12.

Mary, the fiancee of a hunger striker who is in the Hudson County jail, said she had been able to video chat with her fiance before the lockdowns began and would see corrections officers in the background with masks worn improperly, around their chins.

“They’re the ones bringing it in, because they’re leaving and going home,” Mary said in a phone interview on Jan. 11. “I don’t know why they’re not following the protocol.” Now it’s been longer than a month since Mary has been able to see her fiance. Since the lockdown, she said, the people in the jails have only a half hour a day to communicate with their families, eat and shower. It’s not enough time for all three, so Mary will talk to him whenever he is able to contact her, even if it’s at 4:30 a.m.

“It’s so sad to hear,” she said. “He’s a strong guy, but it’s mentally messed him up. There are so many people who are at risk there.”

Rokerya said the long-term goal is to end the contract with ICE at the jails entirely, and she and other members of the public in both counties are amplifying communication from the people inside to put pressure on officials.

“The short-term plan is to release them,” she said. “They’re denied basic health care. Conditions are so bad now that they need to be released.”

Mary said that people being detained by ICE should have the opportunity to fight their cases from home.

“There’s no reason for them to be inside 23 and a half hours a day,” she said. “They have lives. They came here for a reason. Most of the people who are detained are men and oftentimes are the breadwinner in the family. I feel for the women, because we have to pick up the pieces.”

She suggested that families in a similar situation to hers contact Freedom for Immigrants, a nonprofit organization that provides support to people in ICE detention and their families.