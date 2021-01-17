Fischman to remain as BOE president in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves announced that the district’s schools would remain closed for in-person learning until further notice in a letter to the community on Jan. 7, saying he would provide an update regarding the safety of opening for hybrid learning on Feb. 23 at the Board of Education meeting.

“Preserving the health, safety and welfare of our community is obviously the foundation of my duty as superintendent, and, toward that goal, I am in regular contact with local, county and state representatives regarding the continued rising concern of COVID-19 infections in Essex County and greater New Jersey,” Goncalves said in the announcement.

Schools in Bloomfield, which have been operating entirely with virtual learning since the beginning of the school year in September, were scheduled to open on Jan. 25 for hybrid learning. The delay was announced the day after Newark Public Schools announced they would remain virtual through April 12.

“Although we are all optimistic about regaining a sense of normalcy following adequate distribution of the vaccine, we still understand that this is a work in progress,” Goncalves said. “For these reasons and after detailed consultation with the Board of Education, I must inform you of our decision to delay our planned school reopening on Jan. 25.”

At the BOE meeting on Jan. 5, two new members of the board were sworn in and a third was sworn in for a new term. Jessica Salinas is beginning her second term on the board; Kasey Dudley and Nadeisha Greene both won election bids in November 2020.

Jill Fischman was reelected as BOE president after having also held the position in 2020. The vote was 5-0; Dudley, Greene, and BOE members Shane Berger and Ben Morse abstained.

Ralph Walker, who was the board’s vice president in 2020, was reelected to the same position for 2021. The vote was 6-0; Berger, Greene and Morse abstained.

Morse will be the liaison to the New Jersey School Boards Association, with Salinas as the alternate. Salinas will be the primary liaison to the Essex County School Boards Association, with Dudley as the alternate. Berger will serve as the liaison to the Essex Regional Educational Services Commission. BOE member Michael Heller will be the liaison to the Bloomfield Educational Foundation.