Irvington concludes investigation of collapsed house

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Building a house requires a sturdy foundation, a comprehensive building plan and sound materials. Thanks to building codes and qualified contractors, it is rare to see a structure buckle and cave in on itself. But, on the last day of 2020, this is exactly what happened in Irvington.

On Dec. 31, the house at 73 Welland Ave. collapsed. Luckily, no one was injured or trapped in the structure. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the aged structure’s collapse.

“At 3:47 p.m., Irvington Fire responded to a report of a building collapse at 73 Welland Ave.,” Mayor Tony Vauss said of the collapse on Dec. 31. “Upon arrival, we found a two-and-a-half-story residential home with the first floor collapsed into the basement. A single worker on scene, who was running a backhoe, was uninjured.

“The building was under extensive rehab and, therefore, unoccupied,” Vauss continued. “First arriving units conducted a primary search of the area and the premises to find that there was no one trapped or injured. Gas and electric were secured to the structure, and the scene was placed under control at 5:03 p.m. The cause of the collapse is under investigation and, thus far, undetermined.”

Since that time, the Irvington Fire Division and Building Construction Department have continued to investigate the cause of the collapse.

“There was a single worker on the scene using a backhoe without a permit,” Fire Deputy Director John Brown said, explaining that the damage appears to have been caused by this worker operating the backhoe. “The owner has been issued a number of violations and a $4,000 fine. There was no hint of foul play. … There were no injuries reported. The preliminary investigation appears to be operator error.”

Normally, houses in disrepair are rebuilt. But in this case, the house will be razed.

“The load-bearing walls have been completely compromised,” Brown said. “Therefore, this structure is deemed unsafe and is scheduled for emergency demolition.”

Housing and Building Construction Director Karim Arnold laid the blame on the building’s owner.

“I’m assuming they were trying to build a foundation around the house, and it collapsed on them, and they didn’t have permission,” Arnold said on Jan. 10.

“I know that they came in and paid a fine,” he continued. “We spoke on Saturday, so he was putting things in motion. I told demolition they can proceed as an emergency.”

According to Arnold, the determination that the building needed to be demolished came from Irvington’s fire and building officials.

With the investigation now complete, Arnold discussed how a similar collapse can be prevented elsewhere going forward.

“Sometimes,” Arnold said, “people think in their day-to-day operation that there are certain things they can just do on their own and not realize there is a reason why you need permits, and you need to go through certain protocols first. For example, some people do work on properties and cut out a supporting beam, and a whole floor collapses. But people think they’re trying to save money and cut corners, and that’s what happens sometimes.”

According to Brown, the collapsed house was demolished on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Photos Courtesy of Tony Vauss and John Brown