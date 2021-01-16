Orange mayor to head Committee on Cannabis

ORANGE, NJ — Already the mayor of Orange and the northern New Jersey vice president of the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, Dwayne Warren has now undertaken an additional responsibility, as chairperson of the NJUMA’s Committee on Cannabis. NJUMA plans to host a summit to examine the impact of New Jersey’s recent legalization of cannabis.

NJUMA, which consists of mayors from 35 municipalities, is the state’s premier research and policy organization on urban issues. The group works closely with the John Watson Institute at Thomas Edison College to form new policy and forge connections to benefit urban areas.

“We do advocacy, education, and lobby the governor and all the agencies he interacts with to make sure that whatever benefits the urban areas or issues that we’ve addressed are addressed,” Warren said on Jan. 11. “They help us formulate the policy, review and comment on legislation, etc.”

Warren discussed the association’s history, which spans 20 years, and the institute’s work, which spans 25 years.

“The issues are that there’s been a common need in urban areas that will not effectively be met when you (address) one urban area at a time,” Warren said. “There’s a question of, ‘What happens if we band together?’ and present our needs as one and not only advocate for addressing our particular needs but advocate for policy around addressing those needs, so that there’s some kind of constant, and it doesn’t change with the officeholder.

“Historically, in New Jersey, urban centers lead the way in development, economy, jobs, business development — all of that starts with urban areas,” Warren continued. “Right now, we’re at an interesting point in history where everyone’s recognizing that, so they are opportunity zones. We’re trying to redirect investment in urban areas. The transportation activities that are happening, with the urban transit villages, those kinds of things are desired centers of population, and to have policy around those areas will help socially and economically. Everything that we need in our society centers around urban areas. Policies that help them to develop and perform at their peak help everyone, even in outlying areas.”

Playing a dual role as chairperson of the Committee on Cannabis at the local level and northern New Jersey vice president at the state level, Warren detailed his responsibilities.

“We have to focus on economic development, and we have to focus on making sure that urban areas thrive and are attractive to business development, for responsible development to occur where the thoughts of the population are included as well,” Warren said. “You don’t want to just have huge developments and not include any of the people who live in those neighborhoods.

“We also want to have small businesses prosper in that environment, have viable transportation, and have valuable housing stock. Those issues are important, and it’s my responsibility to make those issues known to the various departments that aid and assist municipalities, to the business structure, and then to be a key voice in policy, ordinances, all the way to weighing in on legislation,” he continued. “With the vice presidency, it’s my concern to make sure that everyone in this region is being addressed, and their issues are heard. One of our big opportunities we’ve had, concerning legislation, was with the cannabis bill.”

Senate Bill S21 passed the judiciary committee on Dec. 15 and the full Senate on Dec. 17 to make cannabis legal in New Jersey. Warren and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who is NJUMA president and chairperson, have been working together on the issue of cannabis legalization to ensure that the interests of their membership are represented.

“The passage of S21 compels municipalities to either object to cannabis business in their community or create a local standard of operation for cultivation facilities or dispensaries,” Warren said in a press release.

In light of this, Warren and the Committee on Cannabis plan to hold a summit in the near future.

“First, we’ll have people come in and understand what the new legislation is all about,” Warren said. “We intend to have a session regarding model ordinances on the variety of issues. Then they’ll hear from some of the businesspeople on what their concerns are and from leaders as to how local business and local municipalities will be able to benefit from the economic boom that the cannabis industry is going to spawn. So, managing that, informing people and making sure that we create an environment that is desirable for the municipality, we want to be helpful in helping them get to that point as well.”