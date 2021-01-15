South Orange HR firm hired by governor

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — A South Orange human resources firm was hired to work on Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2021 reelection bid, the campaign announced in a press release on Jan. 3. Culturupt, which was founded by attorney Ritu Pancholy, will implement an HR program that will include mandatory sexual harassment training, implicit bias training, development of a code of conduct and campaign policies, independent workplace investigation services, the creation of reporting structures for complaints, employment relations support, assistance in resolving campaign environment concerns, and best practices for onboarding, disciplining and terminating employees and consultants.

“Running a successful campaign means building a healthy and empowering workplace culture based on respect, inclusion and professionalism,” Mollie Binotto, Murphy’s campaign manager, said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with Ritu and Culturupt to ensure that Murphy for Governor 2021 adheres to the highest standards of workplace conduct and HR best practices. Building an inclusive and welcoming work environment is our highest priority.”

Murphy is running for a second term as governor; his first campaign faced accusations of a toxic work environment. Julie Roginsky, a senior adviser to the campaign, told the Star-Ledger about workplace harassment in January 2020, four months before former campaign volunteer Katie Brennan settled a lawsuit against the state and Murphy campaign over rape allegations concerning Al Alvarez, a campaign adviser.

“I am excited to work with Gov. Murphy, first lady Tammy Murphy and the entire Murphy for Governor 2021 team,” Pancholy said in the press release. “Now, more than ever, creating the right culture and environment in a campaign is critical. Taking these proactive steps to build a respectful culture in the workplace at the start of the campaign will ensure that it remains a priority throughout the campaign.”

Neither Culturupt nor the Murphy campaign returned a request for comment by press time on Jan. 12.