Matute-Brown sworn in as West Orange Township Council president

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 5, swearing in two new council members and a new council president. Cindy Matute-Brown, in the third year of her first term on the council, was elected council president, while Bill Rutherford and Tammy Williams were sworn in to the seats previously filled by Joe Krakoviak and Jerry Guarino. The vote to elect Matute-Brown council president was unanimous.

“One of the things that is enjoyable about our role in the administration is that we get to work closely with the council president,” Mayor Robert Parisi said to Matute-Brown at the meeting. “In a couple months you might think it’s too close, but we have a lot to do, and we are looking forward to working together as always.”

Michelle Casalino served as council president in 2020, when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the council to stop meeting at Town Hall in favor of virtual meetings. Matute-Brown complimented Casalino’s handling of the change.

“The pivot to virtual reality was a very seamless transition,” Matute-Brown said. “I look forward to following in the footsteps of some of the groundwork that you already laid on how to run a meeting effectively, despite all of the virtual challenges and the technology that we face.”

Casalino was sworn in to begin her second full term on the council, in addition to the unexpired term she completed from 2015 to 2016. After being sworn in by Assemblyman John McKeon, she thanked her campaign managers, the township administration and other council members.

Williams made history as the first black woman to be sworn in as a member of the council.

“I’m honored by this tremendous responsibility to represent the diverse voices of West Orange,” Williams said after being sworn in by Assemblywoman Mila Jasey. “I will always do my best to respond timely, listen more than I speak, and make the best decisions with the information available to continue moving our community forward. Please know that this election has redefined our diverse suburban community, and we are rich with opportunity.”

Economic development, increased communication with residents and inclusive decision making were other goals that Williams mentioned in her remarks.

Rutherford thanked his family and campaign team, as well as the volunteers from Essex Rising and Our Revolution who campaigned for him.

“I am grateful for this opportunity. I am really looking forward to serving the citizens of West Orange and helping make West Orange a little bit better,” Rutherford said at the meeting. “I would be remiss if I did not mention how historic tonight is. We are electing two African American council members — in the history of the town, we have only had one other elected council member and one appointed.”

Rutherford was referring to Renard Barnes, who served as councilman from 2005 to 2010, and Elnardo Webster Sr., who served as councilman in 2010.

“I am grateful for the trail that they have blazed for both Tammy and I, and we’re looking forward to building on the foundation that they have started for us,” he said.

The council also appointed its liaisons for 2021.

Matute-Brown will be the liaison to the Municipal Alliance Committee, the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center, and one of two council liaisons to the Municipal Insurance Fund.

Councilwoman Susan McCartney will be the liaison to the Planning Board and the West Orange Arts Council.

Casalino will be the liaison to the Degnan House, the Downtown West Orange Alliance, the Public Relations Commission and the West Orange Board of Education.

Williams will be the liaison to the Renna House and the Historic Preservation Commission.

Rutherford will be the liaison to the Open Space and Recreation Committee, the Joint Meeting Commission, the Pedestrian Safety Committee and the other of the two council liaisons to the Municipal Insurance Fund.

In addition, three commissions in West Orange do not currently have official council liaisons: the Environmental Commission, the Human Relations Commission and the Rent Leveling Board. Matute-Brown believes all three would benefit from having a council liaison, and ordinances to create the positions will be introduced at the next meeting, on Jan. 26.