SAL 105 in Belleville presents $1,000 check to charity

BELLEVILLE, NJ — As one of its major “adopted” charities, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 in Belleville made a $500 donation in December to the Fisher House Foundation. The money was raised through a 50/50 held by the squadron, and was met by a matching corporate donation, which made the final donation $1,000.

In that 50/50, the winning ticket was picked by 5-year-old Jake Myers, who is an SAL member through his grandfather’s Vietnam service.

This is the second year the SAL 105 has donated to the Fisher House Foundation. In line with the Sons of the American Legion’s “Four Pillars,” one of which is focusing on caring for veterans and their families, 105 is proud to make this one of its most valued contributions each year. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. These homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world.

Fisher houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $451 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Via an email received by the squadron in December, SAL 105 was informed that if a donation was made by that day at midnight, it would be doubled by a corporate donor. Through Wabash National Corporation, a Midwest manufacturing company, the SAL 105’s $500 was doubled, sending a full $1,000 to the Fisher House Foundation.

Learn more about the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org.

Photos Courtesy of SAL 105