WOSD to move ahead with hybrid learning

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District began Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Jan. 19, welcoming back all staff members to the school buildings, along with cohorts of special-needs students. In a letter to district stakeholders on Jan. 13, Superintendent Scott Cascone said the “soft opening” is an important step in the reopening process; the district must have instructional staff in place in order to begin hybrid learning.

“Presently, there are nearly 3,900 students whose parents, guardians or caretakers have elected for hybrid instruction. This has served as perhaps the primary impetus for moving forward,” Cascone said in the letter. “The endgame has always been and continues to be as required by order of the governor to offer all students ‘some’ on-site instruction. While hundreds of superintendents around the state marshaled their teachers to service on day one, I postponed and postponed again in order that all necessary due diligence and caution could be exercised.”

Hybrid learning was supposed to begin in November and was delayed because of the spike in COVID-19 cases at the time. District physician Michael Kelly recommended that, as the holidays approached, schools remain closed to in-person learning in order to evaluate further. Now, Cascone said daily and weekly case counts of the virus have remained constant since that time.

“While they have ebbed and flowed, an exponential increase in cases has not been observed. Further, more recently, a positivity rate below 10 percent has been observed. We will continue to track this metric and report out accordingly to the staff and families,” he said. “Finally, in speaking more recently with our district physician, he supports the reopening and does believe, in his professional opinion, that it is an appropriate time to commence in a gradual fashion.”

Cascone also said he has taken into consideration the toll virtual-only learning has taken on students; they are not able to interact with their friends and teachers as they normally would. He believes being in school in person, even in a limited capacity, could help.

“Weekly, I receive at least several advisories regarding students who are experiencing significant emotional difficulties and trauma. While one cannot ascribe with certainty these feelings to not being in school, it is not unreasonable to suggest that seeing their teachers and friends would improve their state of mind,” Cascone said. “As a superintendent of schools responsible for the social-emotional well-being as well as the academic progress of students, I must take this into consideration.”

At the Jan. 7 Board of Education meeting, before his letter was sent to the community, Cascone spoke about the reopening plan and provided dates for when hybrid learning will fully take effect. On Jan. 25, students in kindergarten through second grade and more special-needs students at all grade levels will return. Students in third through fifth grade will return on Feb. 1, and students in middle and high school will return on Feb. 8.

BOE Vice President Jennifer Tunnicliffe asked about vaccines at the meeting; currently the state is in Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout, allowing health care workers, first responders, high-risk individuals and people over the age of 65 to get the shots. Teachers are not specified in the state’s plan.

“It looks like they are moving educators up in that queue,” Cascone said at the meeting. “There should be some notification coming out soon about that. From what I understand, our staff members could either get vaccinated in their town or they could file in Essex County and be in that queue as well.”

Some teachers, including Roosevelt Middle School English teacher Jay Wecht, spoke to concerns they have about reopening the school buildings. At the meeting, Wecht pointed out that surrounding towns, such as Bloomfield, Newark, East Orange and Nutley, have further delayed reopening.

“Is it possible they know something that we don’t?” Wecht said. “They are not as quick as we are going to be to bring the teachers and the students back into the buildings. It just seems to me that we are still not at the point where it is truly safe for us to return.”

West Orange High School music teacher John Hellyer also asked for the district to remain virtual at the meeting.

“This is not the time to bring students and staff back into the building,” he said. “Neighboring and comparable school districts have extended full virtual instruction until April. We should do the same. A vaccine is here, and educators are next in line. Waiting until the educators in your care are vaccinated would be the most important and humane thing you could do while this virus is surging in New Jersey and across the country.”