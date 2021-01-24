Fifth bell makes its way home to Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Ruth Krieger and her husband decided to escape the rising number of COVID-19 cases in their home state of Florida for a little while recently and headed north to their place in Vermont. It turned out to be a good trip not just for Krieger, but for the Brookdale Reformed Church in Bloomfield. While antique shopping, Krieger found a handbell with the name of the church engraved on it, along with the years 1802-1910.

The bell is one of five that have turned up in the past few years, made from the metal of the bell that once hung in the belfry of the church, which was damaged in a fire in 1910. The handbells were sold to members of the congregation as a fundraiser to rebuild the church and eventually became lost to storage closets and time.

“I always like to research what we have, to provide some information for resale,” Krieger said in an interview with The Independent Press on Jan. 15. “So what a nice surprise to find the history. Somebody was so clever to melt the bell down, I thought that was so neat.”

The first bell to make its way back to Bloomfield was found in Dallas, Texas, by a man who had uncovered the bell in a Nutley baseball field as a child in the 1950s. He held onto it until curiosity led him to research the church. When he discovered that the church still existed, he sent the bell back.

Another was found in a closet at the church shortly thereafter, and then Kenneth Walsh of Yulee, Fla., sent a bell he had back to New Jersey; Walsh had previously been a member of the congregation. Soon after, a local resident dropped off a fourth bell at the church.

The Independent Press published two other stories about the arrival of the bells, which Krieger found during her research. Since the church is still up and running, she didn’t want to keep the bell in Miami, Fla. So she reached out to Susan Dorward, the pastor at BRC.

“We have no idea how many there are,” Dorward said in a phone interview with The Independent Press on Jan. 15. “It’s almost like when a bell rings and reverberates. They keep turning up.”

There’s no telling how the bell made it from Bloomfield to Vermont or how long it was there before making its way back down the coast to Florida with Krieger. A retired elementary school teacher, Krieger enjoys learning about her antiques’ origins.

“It’s a fun thing to get into, because there are mysteries like this,” Krieger said. “I never expected to find that the church still existed. That’s the thing with antiques — you never know where something will end up. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Krieger’s find joined the others on Jan. 17. Now numbering five, the bells sit on the altar at the church to be rung at the beginning of each service. Dorward and others at the church have been keeping an eye out for more, hoping that the collection will grow.

“Everyone should look in their grandmother’s boxes,” she joked. “My thinking is that using them is a bridge from the past. The church is growing, and so are the bells.”

Dorward can be contacted at www.facebook.com/BRCWelcomes if any more bells turn up.

“I didn’t want to sell it down here,” Krieger said. “I wanted to return it to its home. Its right place is at the church. They’re showing such love for the history by using them.”

Photos Courtesy of Susan Dorward