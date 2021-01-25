Glen Ridge Library sees increased activity during pandemic year

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Public Library released its annual report for 2020 last week, reviewing a year in which, for much of the time, the building was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced to shut down regular operations to comply with statewide stay-at-home orders, the library staff shifted to curbside pickup and online events, expanding its collection of digital materials. Library Director Jennifer Breuer explained in the report that this was the first step in the library’s 2020-2025 strategic plan.

Before the shutdown, the library began 2020 by expanding hours and eliminating fines on overdue items, giving equal access to the library to residents. The “Library of Things” debuted in February, offering physical tools, such as sewing machines, metal detectors and ukuleles.

“Then our world shifted in March with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Breuer said. “All N.J. libraries were closed by executive order, and our doors were shuttered far, far longer than any of us could have anticipated. When business as usual came to an abrupt halt and when nothing was the same anymore, all we could do was what we know how to do best: continuing to serve the community every single day, in every way we could.”

The library became digital only, with the staff working from home to expand the electronic materials collection. According to the report, overall circulation was down 36 percent, but there was a 71-percent increase in digital checkout in 2020.

Of the 82,296 items borrowed, 55 percent of them were books, audiobooks or magazines. The second highest percentage was e-content, with 26.5 percent, followed by DVDs at 15 percent and CDs at 3.5 percent. A total of 3,029 items were added to the library’s collection. New library cards were issued to 238 people.

“Even though our staff could not be in the building, we could still answer questions, offer reading suggestions, and provide technology support to people through online chat, email and phone calls,” Breuer wrote. “Sometimes, people sent us a quick message to say hi or just wanted someone to talk to because they were lonely. It was moments like those when we knew how important it was for us to be there for our community.”

Virtual programming had to replace in-person, live events in 2020, and the Glen Ridge library held 353 virtual events. Online story hour began streaming on Facebook and YouTube in April; the 84 livestreams were viewed 65,000 times. Craft kits were assembled and began to be distributed in September; 624 have been handed out to residents.

“Staff quickly mastered the use of Zoom, Facebook Live, and became video production experts seemingly overnight, all in an effort to provide and deliver amazing content virtually,” Breuer said. “We kept in touch with you weekly through newsletters filled with digital book displays, quizzes, activities and crafts. We felt connected to our community despite being apart.”

The library was able to open in July for curbside pickup and later for limited in-person visits. According to the report, 20,000 books and movies were picked up using grab-and-go services. Other stats included in the report include: 30,628 website visits, 856 reference and research questions asked, $570 worth of materials borrowed by the average user, and 21,627 items borrowed and loaned from the Bergen County Cooperative Library System, of which Glen Ridge is a part.

“As we head into 2021, the challenges and changes caused by COVID-19 continue to arise and impact our services,” Breuer said. “For now, know we continue to be the ‘community’s chameleon,’ keeping our core values while we adapt to our surroundings. We will keep doing what we know how to do best during these remarkable times. Even though the ways we serve you continue to change, we are here for you, Glen Ridge.”