Irvington sees milestones and accomplishments, despite COVID-19 crisis

The township of Irvington is moving forward into the new year while accomplishing two things: feeding an extraordinary number of residents and improving township parks. These two accomplishments are a feat for the township, because they occurred despite the hardships of COVID-19.

Mayor Tony Vauss, the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corporation and the Department of Health and Senior Services have provided 25,643 meals to Irvington’s senior citizens since March 2020.

Senior Citizens Community Center manager Gloria Chison has been working diligently to register Irvington seniors for meal collection and delivery.

“Back in March, once we knew that we were going to shut down, the mayor and the director of INIC, Deborah Simpkins, decided to start providing breakfast, lunch and dinners to not only the seniors, but to the disabled also,” Chison said Jan. 18. “What they did was assign me to that project. We began calling people and asking if they needed meals.”

According to Chison, the program began by providing breakfast, lunch and dinner, but now the program provides hot lunches and dinners.

“Happening every day, excluding weekends, meals are cooked by Loretta Bratton and Gwendolyn Caldwell and packaged by my assistant and two other volunteers,” Chison said. “They’re placed on the buses and our drivers, Will Owens and John Bligen, transport the food. We serve 113 people every day. One driver takes the east and north wards, and the other driver takes the south and the west wards.”

According to Simpkins, the program began serving children in need as well, and has served approximately 102,000 meals to both children and adults.

“It’s our civic duty to provide assistance to those in need based on no fault of their own. We’re all in this together,” Simpkins said on Jan. 18. “It could be any one of us, so we try to serve people with dignity, respect and not make them feel like they’re less than. We have to make them feel like we’re all in this together.

“This is a place where they can come and seek refuge,” she added, discussing INIC’s headquarters at 346 16th Ave. “Even when it’s cold, we provide warming stations, and because of COVID, we have to keep them socially distanced, and we’ve been able to do that. We give them food, a warm drink and let them watch the news to see what’s going on in the world. We don’t give them substandard food or substandard care; we give them the same accommodations and food that we would eat. We treat people as if it were us.”

Vauss stressed the importance of providing meals to seniors, both to help those who are facing financial struggles and to make it possible for people to stay indoors.

“Very early on in the pandemic, we realized the need to provide a reliable source of food to our most vulnerable and precious citizens,” Vauss said in a press release. “It was clear that our seniors needed to remain in the safety of their homes and away from the public.

“We essentially eliminated the need for the seniors to put themselves in danger by going out to get food,” he continued. “I am thankful to the employees of INIC and the Senior Center who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic to ensure our seniors had a source of food.”

Additionally, Vauss and the Irvington Department of Recreation have unveiled updates to the township’s parks. Five out of nine parks have been improved thus far.

The improvements that were made include the complete renovation of the municipal pool in Orange Park, with upgrades to the big pool, the children’s pool and the mechanic room — the first renovation of the pool in more than 25 years; placing memorialization signage for Trustee Robert Pittman Memorial Park and Raymond Burgess Sr. Memorial Park; adding new playground structures and surfacing at Eberhardt Park and Chancellor Playground; and purchasing two new vans for the Recreation Department as part of the Capital County program.

“I feel very good about the parks and what we’ve been able to do,” Recreation Director Donald Malloy said on Jan. 18. “Even though it was during the pandemic, we wanted to be able to still do work to let our township residents know that the work doesn’t stop. The mayor is very sound on continuing to move things forward. That’s what we were able to do in our township parks last year, and we were able to do that through capital funding. We’re excited.”