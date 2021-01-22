Orange celebrates the MLK Jr. holiday with Day of Service

ORANGE, NJ — Every year, the nation commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day in honor of the Baptist minister and activist who fought for equal rights for all Americans, regardless of skin color. The national holiday is always observed on the third Monday of January, to coincide with King’s birthday on Jan. 15, ensuring children remember King’s work and legacy, sacrifice and selflessness.

Through repetition of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, Americans today echo King’s calls for peace among all races, and against war and segregation. King is still praised today for his message of equality, which he spread through peaceful protests. Before his work could be completed, King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Now, nearly 53 years later, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated across the country in numerous ways, from continued calls for equality to community-building activities. From King’s legacy, the National Day of Service grew, urging people to emulate King’s dedication to serving others. This year on Jan. 18, the city of Orange participated in the National Day of Service with a virtual cleanup event.

“The National Day of Service coincides with the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday, which is an opportunity to emulate Dr. King’s sacrifice and service,” Orange cultural affairs administrator Keith Royster said on Jan. 18.

Different from previous years’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Orange, this year saw residents committing acts of service in separate locations, to ensure social distancing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the National Day of Service was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Royster said. “Residents were encouraged to record themselves cleaning streets, or other community improvement activities, then submit the videos to the city of Orange for broadcast on Channel 35.

“This was a daylong activity and volunteers were encouraged to participate for a minimum of 15 to 30 minutes,” he continued. “The administration created the National Day of Service in Orange to celebrate Dr. King’s service and sacrifice, and to encourage residents to unite and perform services for the good of the community.”

Even with the social distancing, Orange officials consider this year’s National Day of Service in Orange to have been a success.

“The administration hopes to encourage the community to support each other,” Royster said, “not only during the holiday but year-round.”

Orange resident William Hathaway, who participated in this year’s National Day of Service, called the project “a great time and event for the city of Orange.”

“It’s about giving back to where you were born and raised. The Day of Service was a time to meet fellow residents,” Hathaway said Jan. 18. “We have a new president, Joe Biden, coming in to lead our country, and we are moving Orange forward. I want to thank the mayor, Councilwoman Wooten, (Democratic Committee member) Ann Hall, my fellow district leader Stacey Martin, and all the residents who participated in the cleanup.”

Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren highlighted the event’s importance and the need to emulate King.

“The virtual cleanup National Day of Service is an opportunity for Orange residents to unite in a spirit of service and fellowship, as we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Warren said Jan. 18.

Councilwoman at large Adrienne Wooten praised the city’s luminary project, remembering a powerful quote from King.

“It’s a known fact that candlelight radiates various symbolic messages,” Wooten said on Jan. 18. “Of these messages are warmth, hope and spirituality. This evening, in the city of Orange Township, we lined the streets of every ward with a message of hope. Luminary bags were prepared and placed on our properties, sending a clear and concise message that ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.’”