South Orange residents, HPC fight to preserve Squier house

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange residents and historic preservation organizations are working on making the Squier Farmhouse a locally designated historic landmark in an attempt to save it from being torn down. The property was sold at the end of 2020, and the new owner is looking to redraw the property line to allow for the building of two new houses. The property consists of two lots, but the boundaries of the lots create irregular shapes that would interfere with new structures; to build on the property, the farmhouse, which was built in 1774, would need to be torn down.

The house was designated to be looked at for preservation in South Orange’s new master plan, but the completion of the plan has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing state of emergency; a draft has recently been released for public perusal. In the meantime, though, the property was sold. According to Historic Preservation Commission member Amy Dahn, the commission can move forward with considering the house as a landmark while the new owner goes before the Planning Board to make changes.

“Local landmark status is what really protects them,” Dahn said about historic sites in a phone interview with the News-Record on Jan. 18. “State and national designations are more honorific.”

The HPC is meeting on Jan. 21; a discussion about the house is on its agenda.

Residents who live in the neighborhood around the house, which faces Flood’s Hill, started a petition to the state government to prevent the house from being demolished. As of Jan. 18, the petition had 538 signatures. According to Susan Cathcart, the neighbor who started the petition, the Planning Board can’t legally deny the request to divide the lot if there is no official historic designation. Dahn and Bryn Douds, president of the South Orange Historical and Preservation Society, concurred.

“The house could be moved on the property,” Cathcart said. “There are other things that could be done. If it’s knocked down, we lose the only historic property that’s restorable, and that’s a shame.”

Douds and Dahn both said moving the house to a different location on the property to change the shapes of the lots wouldn’t diminish its historical significance. George Washington is said to have drunk from the well on the lawn as he marched troops from Montclair to Morristown.

“That makes sense to me,” Douds said about moving the house. “Some think it diminishes the significance, but I think it fits perfectly. There’s already a stone section that was added on. It would be OK to move it and add something.”

Village President Sheena Collum spoke about the house at the Jan. 11 board of trustees meeting, after residents spoke during public comment asking elected officials to save the house.

“Through (the developer’s) evaluation, restoring this property would cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is why from both an investor’s standpoint and somebody who would perhaps occupy the home, he’s looked at it in a very different light,” Collum said. “I was able to speak with the new owner, and they welcome the opportunity to meet with all members of the community with a vested interest in this property. Right now I think, separate from the Planning Board and statutory process, we should pull these parties together and start brainstorming what those options are.”

Collum pointed out that when renovations to a historical site are done, it can water down the significance based on how much is changed. This also needs to be taken into account in the Squier house.

“The developer is looking at it in dollars and cents,” Dahn said. “It might be cheaper than building a new house. I think the most important thing would be to convince the developer to take the high road with a smaller variance. Maybe he doesn’t get all of what he wants; maybe we don’t get all of what we want. But wouldn’t it be better to save it?”

The original owner of the house in the 1700s was Henry Squier. His son Nathan grew up there and is credited as the first person to refer to what was then the town known as Chestnut Hill as South Orange. Nathan Squier later ran a distillery and became Essex County’s high sheriff and an inferior court judge, according to the HPS. William Redmond bought the property in 1850, and it stayed in his family until 1989.

The Planning Board is scheduled to meet on Feb. 1.

“This is a pre-Revolution house, and there’s not many of them in the country,” Douds said. “So we want to keep it.”

