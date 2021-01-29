Nutley and Belleville ShopRite owner Vincent LoCurcio dead at 64

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY / BELLEVILLE, NJ — Lifelong Nutley resident and business owner Vincent LoCurcio III, 64, died Jan. 9 at his home, surrounded by his family. A philanthropist and community leader, LoCurcio owned the Nutley Park ShopRite and Belleville ShopRite.

“Vince LoCurcio was a man of high moral character and integrity — a family man and consummate businessman who was a true son of Nutley. His commitment to his township was unparalleled. He will be missed,” Mayor Mauro Tucci told the Nutley Journal.

He served on a variety of boards, including Wakefern Food Corporation, and was a past president of the Nutley Chamber of Commerce. He was a trustee of the Nutley Family Service Bureau, served as chairperson of its Charity Ball, and was a member of its fundraising committee.

“Vince was our past president who was an integral part of the revitalization of the chamber,” the Chamber of Commerce shared in a statement. “He was also a town leader, philanthropist and entrepreneur in Nutley who will be deeply missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.”

In a touching memorial, the Nutley Family Service Bureau remembered LoCurcio and expressed members’ grief at his death.

“If the measure of a man is in the lives that he touched, then by that yardstick Vince was a giant, especially when the measure is taken with regard to his support of NFSB. Vince’s behind-the-scenes contributions were foundational in bringing NFSB into the 21st century. His conceptualizations for organizational expansion helped to position NFSB to become a reliable and responsive agency to meet evolving community needs,” NFSB wrote. “His participation as the community member of the NFSB Strategic Plan Committee helped to chart the course of our future. When NFSB stood at a crossroads, he and his wife, Carol, were instrumental in steering continuity of mental health operations, and together they seeded the vision for the Psychotherapy Center. Their efforts impacted countless lives in essential and positive ways.

“If the measure of a man is not his power, but what he does with his power, then surely that metric is immense, as Vince used his considerable community resources with unflagging generosity and humility,” the organization continued. “He never hesitated to volunteer his service. He and Carol undertook chairing or hosting various benefits: annual Charity Ball 2009; 100-Year Gala in 2013; Bedford 100th Birthday Celebration; numerous Party in the Park fundraisers; along with Graeme Hardie, conceived and implemented the tremendously popular Mountsier-Hardie Garden Parties. For the countless additional events, Vince’s energy, business acumen and personal touch never failed to optimize both proceeds and conviviality.

If the measure of a man is found in the things he cares about, then we know Vince had an outsized wellspring of care and commitment to uplift those who face daunting challenges. Among his many humanitarian endeavors, he invested significant time and talent in positioning NFSB to respond to local food insecurity,” the organization concluded. “Vince’s largess was remarkable in big and small ways, from designing the footprint and shelving in the food pantry renovation to making available ShopRite supplies to stock those shelves to always being available for whatever exigent circumstance arose. Perhaps the true measure of Vince LoCurcio is more accurately, simply incalculable. His legacy of benevolence, philanthropy, and goodwill is immeasurable, and we are grateful to have had him among us.”

LoCurcio was also a member of the Nutley Italian American Club. He served on the board of the former Nutley Chapter of the American Red Cross. In addition, he served as co-chairperson of Nutley’s 100th Anniversary Committee. Early on, LoCurcio also participated in the Nutley Little Theatre.

Nutley municipal Judge Joanne Cocchiola wrote a moving tribute to LoCurcio, referring to the many photos and memories she has of working alongside him in the community.

“My favorite photo is the two of us moving a cement planter in place on Franklin Avenue when we first got them. You were there to help me … as you did for so many other people and organizations. Whenever anyone started a new initiative, or ran for office, we always wanted you and Carol Schmidt LoCurcio on our side,” she wrote. “Thank you for your kindness and selflessness, and for the things that you did for me personally and as an elected official. This is a true heartbreaker for Nutley.”

LoCurcio is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carol; his devoted mother, Antoinette; his children, Michelle Yasso and her husband, Michael, Joseph Frusteri and his wife, Crissy, and Luke LoCurcio and his wife, Jodi; his siblings, Ann Bator and her husband, Denis, Jeanne Clark and her husband, Rich, and Carole Casale and her husband, Nick; and his six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ella, Dante, Gerard, Joseph and Vincent LoCurcio IV.

In addition to being missed by family and community organizations, LoCurcio will be deeply missed by his ShopRite family, both employees and customers. Many people wrote touching tributes to LoCurcio, remembering his kindness, compassion and selflessness.

“Growing up in Nutley, and later working at Wakefern and helping put in the Floral Department in both Nutley and Belleville, I have worked with Vinny over the years,” Gerry Iannini Pompei wrote. “I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He was a wonderful and funny man, and he will be greatly missed.”

“As a Wakefern merchandiser, I always found working at Nutley and Belleville to be like visiting family,” Gary Jekanowski wrote. “Vince set the tone with his kindness, respect and helpfulness. Vince’s greatest legacy is that he instilled his values onto the next generation of the Nutley and Belleville ShopRite family.”

“It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Vincent,” Enrico and Emma Cortese wrote. “He was a man with no shortage of dignity, conscience and respect. Those of us who knew him are better people for it. Nutley has lost one of its glorious and illustrious sons.”

“I have known and worked with Vinnie for 42 years, and he has always been a kind and caring man,” Deborah Dronke wrote. “I enjoyed knowing and working with him all these years. My sincerest condolences and prayers go out to his wife, family and friends. I will miss him a great deal.”

“I worked for Nutley Park ShopRite in 1998 for a few months. Vincent was a great boss. He was kind to everyone,” Liliana Maria Radwanski wrote. “When I came in after I worked elsewhere, I always sought to say hello to him. He did remember former employees. This is a sad loss for the community!”

“Vince was always a pleasure to talk to, and I cherish the times I was able to spend with him,” Tom Minardi wrote. “As a Wakefern employee, opening Belleville was one of my first projects when I came on board. Vince was always so personable, shared knowledge of the business and was generous. I remember he used to buy the help coffee/breakfast in the morning. To this day it was my favorite opening I was able to assist with.”

“Vince was a true Nutley icon,” Alex and Cheryl DiAntonio wrote to LoCurcio’s family. “He had a heart of gold and cared about his fellow man. He loved life, family, friends and Nutley. He will be truly missed by everyone, including his ShopRite families of Nutley and Belleville. Just remember all the great times that you had with him over the years and he will live forever in our hearts and minds.”