Fire-ravaged Roxy Florist building torn down

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A year after a fire tore through the building that housed Roxy Florist on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Washington Street, the structure was torn down. In addition to the florist, nine other businesses were tenants of the building, which was owned by Roxy Florist operator Nick Zois.

“We are still devastated from the loss of both the structure and the many businesses that were located there but are excited to see this step forward for the downtown,” the Bloomfield Center Alliance, which was a tenant on the second floor of the building, wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 19, the day the building was torn down.

Other businesses in the building included a barber, a bike shop, a yoga studio, an attorney’s office, a security company, and restaurants that sold hot dogs and ice cream. According to the BCA, the lot where the building was located will be put up for sale. On the organization’s website, the BCA said the hope is that new retail space will be built in its place to contribute to the economic growth of Bloomfield’s downtown.

“This section of Glenwood Avenue will also be the place where a series of streetscape improvements will be completed, including new sidewalks, curbs/pavers, streetlights and roadway,” the BCA said.

The project is scheduled to be finished this spring.

“We hope this development is another sign of exciting things yet to come to the area,” the BCA said. “The site should be cleared by the end of this week.”

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Center Alliance