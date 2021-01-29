Glen Ridge police chief sued again for hostile work environment

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge Police Chief Sheila Byron-Lagattuta is facing a lawsuit from a sergeant in the Glen Ridge Police Department, according to a statement to The Glen Ridge Paper from attorney Paul Tyshchenko on Jan. 22. Sgt. Ryan Schwartz filed the lawsuit, citing an unprofessional management style and a hostile working environment. It is the third time in four years Byron-Lagattuta has faced claims of unfair treatment.

“Chief Byron-Lagattuta’s deplorable leadership and unprofessional management style was not confined to her treatment of Sgt. Schwartz. In fact, it included every aspect of her ‘command’ of the Glen Ridge Police Department,” said Tyshchenko, who is the attorney for Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 58.

He described low morale as a result of Byron-Lagattuta’s behavior, leading PBA Local 58, the police department’s union, to hold two separate votes of no confidence in her. One was held in 2018 and the other in 2020; both were approved by 95 percent of the union’s membership.

“We provided the borough with the results of the 2018 and 2020 no-confidence votes so the borough could take appropriate action against Chief Byron-Lagattuta to improve officer morale and cleanse the hostile working environment that plagues the brave men and women of the Glen Ridge Police Department, each of whom swore an oath to protect and serve the public, fully cognizant of the many risks involved in doing so,” Tyshchenko said. “But these officers should not have to worry that one of the most serious threats to them would come from within their own ranks. So, we hope that the borough will do the right thing.”

PBA President Officer Joseph Uliano said in an email statement to The Glen Ridge Paper on Jan. 22 that he could not comment on pending legal matters but that he stands with the members of the department in the union.

Tyshchenko pointed out the previous lawsuits that have been settled against Byron-Lagattuta. One, filed by Sgt. Merritt Carr, was settled in August 2020 for $675,000. A former assistant of the police chief settled for an undisclosed amount last year. Both made the same allegations as Schwartz.

Mayor Stuart Patrick declined to comment on the lawsuit in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper on Jan. 23, citing township policy that does not allow him to speak about personnel matters or litigation.

Also in the statement, Tyshchenko mentioned the death of Officer Charles Roberts, who died in May 2020 from COVID-19, which he contracted on duty.

“It was through no fault of his own that Officer Roberts fell victim to an outbreak that ravaged the Glen Ridge Police Department, and his death raises serious questions about whether the proper precautions were in place before, and since,” Tyshchenko said. “I expect more lawsuits against the borough to follow. The Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 58 and I are proud to stand behind Sgt. Schwartz, and we are ready to support him, his attorneys and his lawsuit in any way that we can.”

In an email to The Glen Ridge Paper on Jan. 25, Byron-Lagattuta said she could not comment on legal matters.