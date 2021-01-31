Coat-drive giveaway sees great turnout in Irvington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — This winter, with snow in the forecast and a number of cold days ahead, many Irvington residents will be able to bundle up with a warm coat thanks to a coat-drive giveaway held at 1 Civic Square in Irvington on Jan. 18.

“This was a coat drive that the Irvington Benevolent Association, along with CareOne at Livingston, facilitated,” Officer Pamela Bryant said on Jan. 24. “We, the PBA, discussed that we wanted to do more for our community. It’s a decent amount of PBA members. Kimiiko Woods, who is the state delegate of our Irvington PBA board, and Kurtrina Vandivier, who is a hospital liaison from CareOne, had a conversation in reference to doing more for the community. Kimiiko Woods brought it up to the PBA Association and we spearheaded it.”

With a similar urge to help residents within the community, CareOne, a long-term care and rehabilitation facility, wasted no time partnering up with the PBA for this giveaway venture.

“CareOne felt the same way we felt, because of COVID,” Bryant said. “We, the PBA, wanted to get out there and let the community know that we’re there for them and anything that they need. … We, the PBA, also received donations from our family and friends. CareOne donated coats, also. I’d also like to thank Kurtrina Vandivier for her time, because she was there with us.

“The target was 200 coats. We definitely met that target, and it was an excellent turnout,” she continued. “Not only that, but we also went by guidelines, due to the pandemic, so we had all coats individually wrapped in clear plastic. We made sure people were not huddled together and they were properly social distanced.”

To prepare for the event, coats were collected beforehand, quite a feat as PBA and CareOne only began their coat-collection partnership on Dec. 26.

“So, sure enough, the event took place on Jan. 18,” Bryant said. “We knew it was cold out and people needed these coats. Most coats were distributed the day of the event, but what was leftover went to the 5 Stars Learning Center in Irvington. We’re also going to be donating a few coats to a few of the schools, just in case we see a child in need.”

Leftover coats will also go to older teens in need.

“This event had a very nice turnout,” Bryant said. “The men’s coats all ran out, and we usually don’t run out of men’s coats. We thought that we would run out of children’s coats first, but, believe it or not, a lot of adults came to receive a coat, and that’s telling. We thought maybe it would’ve been the opposite. We never ran out of children’s coats, and we still have some women’s coats left.

“So, any coats that we get will definitely be donated to the schools, and some have already gone to the center,” she continued. “Our high school kids will be able to fit some of the women’s coats, so that’s why we’ll be donating some of the women’s coats to the schools, because we don’t want anything being unused.”

To Bryant, it felt good giving back to the township.

“I think this was an awesome event,” Bryant said. “This felt like Christmas, and you gave away the right gift because people walked away with smiles on their faces. Some people opened their bags prior to leaving, and it was just nothing like seeing the smiles on their faces. They couldn’t say thank you enough, and it was just beautiful. It made us feel good, and it was priceless to see.”

Council 1st Vice President October Hudley also felt overjoyed to see the community come together in service of one another.

“To see Irvington’s finest and CareOne representatives volunteer their time and services on a special occasion, where we pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — I felt grateful to witness many happy smiles from the families that received the coats,” Hudley said Jan. 24. “The expressions on their faces were priceless.”

Photos Courtesy of October Hudley