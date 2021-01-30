The Links discusses pandemic’s effect on communities of color in webinar

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County (NJ) Chapter of the Links held an information webinar via Zoom regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine, with a specific focus on how the pandemic affects communities of color, on Jan. 24.

Moderated by ABC7 Eyewitness News’ Darla Miles, the panel included Dr. Pierre Vigilance, associate dean for practice at George Washington University School of Public Health; Dr. Karma Warren, president of the Essex County (NJ) Chapter of the Links, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and wife of Orange’s mayor; Dr. Wayne Riley, president of the SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and member of the New York state Vaccine Equity Task Force.

During the webinar, Warren dispelled confusion about what’s in the vaccine itself, how it works and what the side effects are.

“We have two vaccines that are available in the U.S. right now, the Pfizer and the Moderna,” Warren said during the webinar. “They’re both mRNA vaccines. Their differences lie in how they’re stored, how they’re distributed, but they’re both mRNA vaccines. mRNA is something that I think has been thrown around a lot and people are getting a lot of questions about, but I call it a natural teacher that teaches our cells to do homework. That homework is to create a protein. In this sense, it creates a protein that’s equivalent to the spike protein that’s found on the COVID-19 cell wall.

“We create the protein that’s like the spike protein, so our bodies recognize it and realize that it’s not right. So, our body immediately starts to make antibodies for it,” she continued. “The immune response continues, which, at the same time, the mRNA is broken down. We all have mRNA in our body. Once it’s done its teaching job, it’s finished and broken down. So, the next time you are exposed to COVID-19, your body recognizes the virus and will immediately start to attack the virus, and you do not get sick. It does not affect the DNA.”

Warren also advised that there is a difference between side effects and adverse effects.

“Side effects are something that everyone is going to get,” she said. “You can have anything from feeling very tired, pain at the site, headache, etc. You may not have all of them, or some of them, but it’s the natural body’s immune response, and it’s what we want to see happen. Don’t get alarmed when you see that happening.”

Miles asked the panelists how much protection the vaccine offers, asking whether it is acceptable to eschew wearing a mask and following other pandemic protocols after being vaccinated.

“This vaccine, as it is administered by Pfizer and Moderna, requires two shots,” Vigilance said. “After the first shot, there’s a level of efficacy around about 50 percent. After the first shot, you can still contract COVID, and you’ve got about a 50/50 chance of catching the disease.”

Vigilance explained that the second shot is received approximately three weeks later.

“That second time around, they do an even better job of responding to the virus,” he said of a vaccine recipient’s cells. “At that point, your risk of catching the disease drops to 5 percent.

“That is for both vaccines that are currently available,” he continued. “All of the safety measures we’ve been practicing still stay in place, even with the vaccine on board. Vaccine on the shelf isn’t what makes a difference, vaccine in people is what makes the difference.”

Black and brown low-income communities are at higher risk than others of severe COVID-19 complications, due to the higher rates of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, stroke, COPD, etc., in these communities.

“High blood pressure and other preexisting conditions are why you should rush as soon as you can to get this vaccine,” Riley said. “This virus is crafty, and it’s focused on people with all of these things that we have in the black community. It’s not just black people who are hugely affected by this, it’s our Latino brothers and sisters, because they tend to have a higher percentage of multigenerational households coupled with the type of work they do and they bring it home. That’s why Latino populations have been hit so hard. In Newark, it’s the same thing. The Latino population are equally affected, if not, in some cases, worse.”