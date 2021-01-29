South Orange–Maplewood School District releases report on state of its vents

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District released a report, done by Spiezle Architectural Group, on the ventilation system in the district’s school buildings on Jan. 18. At the October 2020 Board of Education meeting, the district reported that classroom ventilators had been serviced, but after an inspection it was reported to be untrue. According to the Jan. 18 report, since then, each classroom unit ventilator, or univent, has been inspected, cleaned and repaired. New filters were installed in each.

“Spiezle Architectural Group Inc. was commissioned to undertake an assessment of the classroom unit ventilators in the 11 schools of the South Orange–Maplewood School District,” the report read. “The first assessment served as a snapshot to inform on the progress of work and to determine if any additional issues needed to be addressed.”

During the week of Jan. 11, another inspection was completed at each school building in the district.

“This evaluation was undertaken in an effort to characterize the condition of the existing ventilation systems within each classroom and learning spaces, including but not limited to, the status of each unit, its cleanliness, and the condition and type of filters,” the report read.

The architecture firm opened each unit to examine the interior and replace the filter. The units were also checked for level of cleanliness and operation.

“Facility conditions are impacted by a number of factors, such as the age of the units, maintenance practices, budget constraints and the intensity of use,” the report read. “Although visual inspection can generally determine overall condition, it cannot determine the level or efficiency of existing units, the amount of outside air being provided, or even the quantity of circulated air.”

Some units do not currently have a motor, as they were sent out for repair or replacement and will be reinstalled in the next few weeks. Some do not have running motors, for which the report provides an explanation.

“It is likely that the units that we show as not running shut down when the temperature of the room is met or they are on a timer, which would need to be corrected,” the report read. “It is also likely that the units have been turned off by request of the occupant due to the temperature of the room. These units are mostly scheduled to be replaced as part of the bond project.”

No school had more than seven ventilation units with no motor; Maplewood Middle School had the highest number of nonrunning units with 26.

According to the report, a majority of the filters in ventilation units across the district were either temporary or nonexistent, and have been replaced with new filters since the first inspection.

“Filters were installed to the highest level allowed by the type of equipment,” the report read. “The filters that are not in compliance are due to be replaced.”

MMS has the most filters still in need of replacement with 26. Jefferson Elementary School, Montrose Early Childhood Center and the South Mountain Elementary School Annex have no filters left to be installed.

“Each unit was inspected to determine the cleanliness of the units. It is very subjective, as it appears that all the units were vacuumed and a majority of dirt and debris removed,” the report read about the cleanliness of each unit. “This does not mean they are clean, only that they are not filthy. The units that are marked as unclean should have additional cleaning done, both on the exterior and interior of the units.”

Columbia High School has 17 more units to clean; Montrose and the South Mountain Annex have none.

While the majority of the ventilation units in district classrooms provide outside air to be let in to some level, there is no control over the amount of outside air that is provided. This is due to the type of units in the classrooms and their ages.

“In some cases it is a fixed damper, likely set to 10 percent, and in others it is mechanically controlled by temperature and operation of the unit, and in others it is just a gravity damper that opens when the unit is running,” the report read. “There are several that have had the outside grill blocked off, probably due to the fact that there is no control over how open they are and are providing too much outside air, causing the unit to freeze.”

In order to be occupied, classrooms should have operable windows or a means of incorporating outside air to the classroom.