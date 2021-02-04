School buildings to reopen following compromise

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District is ready to reopen school buildings and begin hybrid learning, as was announced in a joint statement from the district administration, Board of Education President Thair Joshua, Board of Education and South Orange–Maplewood Education Association on Jan. 27. The district was supposed to begin hybrid learning on Feb. 1 but had to adjust the plan due to a snowstorm and designated the day for virtual learning instead. As of press time on Feb. 2, the district was making decisions on a day-to-day basis due to the snow, according to Communications Director Anide Eustache. (Update: The district announced it would remain virtual throughout the rest of the week.)

“The board and association met for several hours yesterday regarding the readiness of the facilities for in-person learning. After hearing the association’s concerns, the board agreed upon a set of criteria whereby individual work sites would be assessed,” the Jan. 27 statement said. “Employees in rooms where concerns persist will be relocated or classes will be moved to virtual learning temporarily while further room maintenance, repairs and installations, in addition to the preparation work already undertaken, are performed. These criteria will be the standard going forward as additional grades and classes resume in-person instruction.”

According to the statement, classes that are identified for temporary virtual learning will be notified. The BOE and SOMEA will continue to communicate to address health and safety issues that affect staff members.

The statement and decision came after much debate about whether or not to reopen the school buildings, most notably between the SOMEA and the BOE and administration. The district opened to in-person learning for English language learners and special education self-contained students the week of Jan. 22. On Jan. 21, the SOMEA posted a letter the union sent to the BOE the same day, asking the board to hold its next meeting in person.

“Of course, we would expect the board to use the same protocols, i.e., signage, 6-foot distancing, hand-sanitizing stations and windows open, as it deems sufficient for the safety and welfare of staff and students engaged in in-person learning in the midst of rising COVID-19 positivity,” the letter read. “Relatedly, SOMEA asks each board member to attend school for full days so that they can answer questions and concerns based on firsthand experience with the conditions under which hybrid learning is actually functioning.”

The SOMEA sent another letter to the district on Jan. 25, saying that the district was not acting in good faith in its pursuit of beginning hybrid instruction.

“The district has placed its desire for hybrid instruction, the efficacy of which has been proven subpar compared to the remote, synchronous instruction provided since September, as more important than the health and safety of all. While it has suggested that teachers should be willing to work under such intolerable conditions as newly coined essential workers, the reality is that … we are not emergency workers,” the Jan. 25 letter read. “Further, while we appreciate the concerns raised about the mental health of our students, know that we care for our students but we are not mental health professionals and consider it unreasonable to ask teachers to return to an unhealthy environment under the thinly veiled disguise of promoting the well-being of students. Social engagement is simply not possible in school right now. Moreover, the district should consider the mental anguish students would suffer to learn that a peer or adult contracted and died from COVID-19 as a result of hybrid learning.”

On Jan. 29, the union posted an agreement signed by both Superintendent Ronald Taylor and SOMEA President Rocio Lopez. The agreement said that Taylor, Joshua and labor attorney Patrick Carrigg met with SOMEA membership on Jan. 26. The administration and union agreed that ventilators in classrooms across the district are not working properly. The classroom inspections mentioned in the joint statement was part of the agreement.

“SOMEA shall inform its members of the availability of 504 accommodations to the extent members may have preexisting conditions or illnesses that place them at heightened risk of severe illness of COVID-19,” the agreement read. “Members at risk or that might be at increased risk of severe illness that provide appropriate medical documentation shall be granted a work-from-home accommodation.”

Teachers and school district staff are not specified on the list of professionals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19; currently New Jersey is in Phase 1b of the vaccination rollout and is administering shots to health care workers, first responders and individuals at high risk.

“One more time we have showed good faith and our willingness to go back,” the SOMEA wrote along with the agreement on Jan. 29. “SOMEA members only asked to protect our high-risk members and stop working under deplorable conditions.”

Editor’s note: This remains a developing story as the district continues to investigate the school buildings for any issues. More stories will be coming.

