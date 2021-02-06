East Orange mourns the death of acting legend Cicely Tyson

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Mourning erupted throughout the East Orange community on Jan. 28 when news broke that entertainment icon Cicely Tyson had died at age 96. During her storied career, Tyson received three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Black Reel Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, an honorary Academy Award and a Peabody Award. In 2016, Tyson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bestowed by President Barack Obama; this medal is the highest civilian honor in the nation.

Tyson is perhaps best remembered for her performances as Rebecca Morgan in “Sounder” in 1972 and in the title role of “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” in 1974. Her role in “Sounder” brought her nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. As Jane Pittman, Tyson won two Emmy Awards and a nomination for a BAFTA Award. Tyson performed in movies, on stage and on television. For her role as Carrie Watts in the 2013 Broadway play “The Trip to Bountiful,” Tyson won a Tony Award, an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award. Tyson was named a Kennedy Center honoree in 2015 and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2020.

“The East Orange School District honors the life and legacy of our beloved Ms. Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking award-winning actress, advocate and humanitarian,” the district shared on its Facebook page. “Ms. Tyson, whose vivid portrayals of strong black women shattered racial stereotypes and opened the door for so many, will forever serve an inspiration for millions throughout the world.”

Originally from Harlem, Tyson had strong ties to the East Orange schools community. Her legacy will live on with the district’s Cicely Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts, a middle and high school, as well as the Tyson Community School, an elementary school. In addition to the middle and high school being named for her, she often would visit and teach acting classes to the eager students.

“You would be able to find her in classrooms every other week. The kids were so used to seeing her being here … it was like she was their teacher,” said Robin Lewis, who currently serves as math coach for the East Orange School District.

Just this past holiday season, Tyson recorded a message for the “Tyson Scholars,” expressing her pride in them and hope to see them again in person once the pandemic ended.

“I wish I were walking into the building and actually looking into your faces, but I can feel your spirit, I can feel your love and I hope you can feel mine as well. I just couldn’t let another day pass without addressing you. As the matriarch of Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts … one of my highlights was being able to interact with you,” Tyson said in the video. “I miss the welcoming. I do, I miss the welcoming feeling upon entering the building, the activity in the building, and the academics and creativity you express within your classes — and that creative atmosphere of being and belonging. I especially miss us learning from each other.”

The East Orange schools community will certainly miss learning from her, as well.

“To the world, Ms. Cicely Tyson was a ground-breaking, award-winning actress, icon, and a trailblazer. To the East Orange community, Ms. Cicely L. Tyson was that and more. She was our district’s leading lady, an advocate for our students, a teacher, a mentor, and role model for our students and staff, as Ms. Tyson was certainly no stranger to the East Orange community. She visited her school, the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing Arts, built and named in her honor, each year for commencement ceremonies and her birthday celebrations. At times, she would just drop in just to say hello,” Superintendent of Schools AbdulSaleem Hasan told the Record-Transcript. “To have been in the presence of Ms. Cicely L. Tyson has been a privilege. To have formed a relationship with her has been an even greater blessing. We will miss more than anything Ms. Tyson’s light and her physical presence, but her light will never dim, and her legacy will live on in the East Orange School District. Rest in Power.”

According to Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Tyson was the definition of excellence.

“As the matriarch of our school, she became a teacher and support to us all. She made it part of her mission to ensure that our students were exposed to all that was possible and through a personal connection that expanded over decades, the students at Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts were able to not only believe but also become part of what many would think was impossible for students of color,” Champagne told the Record-Transcript. “The students at this school have performed in front of the president of the United States and have traveled abroad. I remember her saying, ‘What we have built here has been built out of love.’ Through love she helped nurture a vision. Through love she made dreams come true. Many gifts she has bestowed upon the children of East Orange. And because of her the opportunities have been endless. As a national icon and legend, Dr. Cicely L. Tyson’s legacy will forever continue through our children.”

Cicely Tyson Performing Arts Principal John English told the Record-Transcript that the district has put together a walk-up memorial to Tyson.

“Ms. Tyson means everything to the entire East Orange community. She set the standard for excellence throughout the world and that is what the students, staff and community will live up to and forever be grateful for,” English said. “I have had the pleasure and opportunity to be in the presence of Ms. Tyson on numerous occasions. One of my lasting memories was when she received an honorary doctorate degree from Nyack College on May 11, 2019. This day I got to spend with Ms. Tyson along with Ms. Robin Lewis and Ms. Anita Champagne, who was dear to Ms. Tyson’s heart. It was then that I realized that all cultural backgrounds had huge admiration and appreciation for her and everything she stood for.”

Principal Koree Knight Toles of the Tyson Community School said her students will honor Tyson every day of Black History Month.

“One of the Tyson students stated that attending a school named after an icon like Ms. Tyson made her feel seen,” Toles told the Record-Transcript, adding that her staff “will be a part of the commemorations by the students, including the district’s celebration of life.”

Tyson’s impact has been felt by the entire East Orange community.

“Cicely Tyson was the finest example of elegance, honor, grace and humility,” Mayor Ted Green said in a press release. “She will always be remembered for living her life boldly and uncompromisingly. Her spirit of love and compassion is one that she selflessly shared with all of us here in East Orange, and we are forever honored to have been a part of her extraordinary life.

“What I always respected most about Ms. Tyson is her commitment to ‘showing up.’ There were never any cameo appearances,” Green continued. “She wore her connection to our great city as a badge of honor, and the entire community has benefited greatly from her presence in our lives. Her legacy will forever live on, and she will always be one of our own.”