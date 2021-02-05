Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team adjusts to many changes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — As falling leaves give way to falling snow, the Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team is strapping skates on and hitting the ice once again, beginning a new hockey season as the combined high school team of the Ridgers and the Hillbillies. It’s been a strange year for high school sports, as the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a host of new regulations, a shortened season and a different playoff format. But head coach Ken Lilien is happy to be playing at all.

“It’s 100 percent different,” he said in a phone interview with The Glen Ridge Paper on Jan. 29. “We’re not getting dressed in the locker rooms; we’re coming into the rink 15 minutes before a game. Coaches have masks on all the time, and the players have them on unless they’re on the ice. But they’re playing.”

Verona–Glen Ridge has a 1-3 record so far, with eight games left to play. The team beat West Essex, 5-2, and lost to Livingston, Montclair and Summit. There won’t be a state tournament this year, so all teams in the area are just trying to make sure they can play as long as possible — the possibility that a team will have to quarantine because of COVID-19 and be forced to cancel or reschedule games still looms large.

“We’re not allowed to have off-ice practice time, so we haven’t been watching film together,” Lilien said. “We’ve done some on Zoom, but there’s a little more talking on the ice. We have lost some things, like the state tournament. So we’re trying to give the kids the best experience we can and get in as many games as possible.”

Another change the Verona–Glen Ridge team is navigating this year is a new division. After winning the Kelly Division last year, the team moved up to the highest level McInnis Division. They’re also a young team, Lilien said — nine seniors graduated in 2020, and the largest class on this year’s roster is the sophomores, with 13. Six players are new to the team.

“Anytime you lose nine seniors it’s a big deal,” Lilien said. “The new division is a jump up for sure. It’s interesting, because you win with nine seniors and then move up and they’re not there. But we want to be playing in the best division possible.”

Will Benson, a sophomore from Glen Ridge, is leading the team with two goals and four assists so far this year; Lilien said Benson had a good freshman season but has improved a lot this year. Glen Ridge sophomore Rowan Brennan, Verona junior Dominick Pandiscia and Glen Ridge junior Zach Gold are other players poised to play well this season. Gold is team captain.

This is Lilien’s eighth season as the head coach, and the schools have been playing together for longer. The players don’t all go to school together every day, but Lilien said they often know each other anyway from club hockey teams. There are also other ways they bring the two schools together.

“In the locker room we make sure Verona kids aren’t just with Verona kids and Glen Ridge kids aren’t with only Glen Ridge kids,” Lilien said. “When we scrimmage we never split by school. We’ve changed the logo so it represents both. We’re two schools but one hockey team. We’re lucky to get to do this.”

Seniors on the team this year are Vincent Eremita, Keith Juros and Jack Lonsinger. Other juniors are Nolan Campbell and Maddie Rodriguez. Other sophomores are Tyler Benjamin, Luke Cerle, Andrew Eremita, Eli Gottlieb, Jeremy Grisafi, Derek Hart, James Kostas, Dylan Toriello, Evan Twitchell and Ryan Weissman. The freshmen are Owen Kristal, Jean-Nicolas Roy and Peter Sysak.

“Especially with a shorter season, all the games are meaningful,” Lilien said. “We just want to give them the best season we can.”

Photos Courtesy of Mike Discafani