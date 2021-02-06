Irvington HS football player named NJ Player of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School football phenom Mikai Gbayor recently added another honor to his vast collection. The linebacker was named the Maxwell Football Club’s 2020 New Jersey Player of the Year.

“I’ve played football since I was 5 years old,” Gbayor said on Jan. 30. “I would say that football is my first love, but I also enjoy playing basketball. Football taught me to never give up on myself.”

Being named the state’s Maxwell Player of the Year is the high school equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy. Gbayor also won a Mini Max Award, which is given to the top players in the state.

“About 200 student athletes who exemplified the Maxwell core values in academics, community service and athletics were nominated by their football coaches and athletic directors throughout the state for the Mini Max Award,” Gbayor said. “The selection committee awarded 93 of those student athletes, including myself, with the Mini Max Award this year.

“The selection committee then awards one player from the list of Mini Max Award recipients with the Maxwell Award, which is given to the most outstanding player of the year in New Jersey.”

Gbayor was well-acquainted with the Mini Max Award, as his cousin, former Wagner College student and IHS alumnus Nashawn Brooks, who died in a car accident last summer, won a Mini Max Award in 2019. Gbayor is proud to be keeping up the family tradition.

“When I was notified that I was awarded the Player of the Year, I was excited. To be honest, I’m still excited,” Gbayor said. “I attend a great academic public school that has one of the best football programs in the state, and the selection committee chose me, a public-school student-athlete from Irvington High School.”

IHS Athletic Director John Taylor sees Gbayor as a community role model.

“I nominated Mikai for the Mini-Max Award based on his performance in the classroom, on the field, and his hard work in the community,” Taylor said on Jan. 28. “Based on that nomination, the Maxwell committee felt he was deserving of their Player of the Year honor. I think he is the best player in the state of New Jersey. He is a three-time all-conference performer, two-time all–Essex County in sacks as a junior. He earned All-Group 4 honors in 2019 and 2020, he was second team all-state in 2019, and first team all-state in 2020.”

With his achievements in tow, Gbayor is now committed to the University of Nebraska on a full athletic scholarship.

“It’s an absolute blessing to be committed to a university that has such rich history in NCAA football,” Gbayor said. “I’ve spoken to the coaches many times on the phone or by Zoom. I believe in them, their philosophy and what they want for me and the team. They’re taking a chance on me in more ways than I can explain, and I’m going to give the football program everything I can to ensure we’re successful.

“I’ve had to work very hard just to be good as a football player and I consider myself to be good, but I want to be great at this game, and I’m not there yet, not even close,” he continued. “I like the ‘first in, last out’ philosophy. I always look for extra work to get better and perfect my field position. I’m never satisfied, and I know whatever I do won’t be enough.”

Gbayor has overcome tough losses; his talent on the field turns out to be his greatest gain.

“After losing my mom to gun violence when I was young and my cousin to a terrible car accident, I looked to football both times to get me through — something to take the pain away and something to tell me that tomorrow was going to be OK,” Gbayor said.

Gbayor’s uncle, Reggie Torain, is excited to witness his nephew forge his own path.

“Mikai is determined, hardworking, caring and, like 99 percent of the teenagers in New Jersey, he doesn’t like to do chores,” Torain said on Jan. 30. “He’s content with himself and boredom brings out his endless supply of energy, and to say I’m proud of him is an understatement. I know what he’s been through, and I’m amazed at how resilient he is at such a young age. I’m extremely proud of him.

“We’re a few months removed from losing Nashawn, who passed June 10 in a single-car accident, and it’s arguably the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with,” he continued. “I thought Mikai would follow in Nashawn’s footsteps, but I see he’s creating his own path, and that, in itself, is a breath of fresh air.”

Photos Courtesy of Reggie Torain