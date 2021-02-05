West Orange council approves plan on first reading to move WOPL to Rooney Circle

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a redevelopment plan for Executive Drive and Rooney Circle on first reading at its Jan. 27 meeting, completing another step in the process to move the West Orange Public Library to 10 Rooney Circle. This is the second time the town has gone through the redevelopment process for this site; a lawsuit to overturn the designation as an area in need of redevelopment was lost by the town on appeal in September 2020, forcing the township to start over. The Jan. 27 vote came after the council saw a presentation from library Director Dave Cubie, WOPL board of trustees President Marge Mingin and architect Anthony Iovino from Arcari and Iovino Architects on the potential design of the relocated library.

“Location is so important, and the library took this into consideration,” Mingin said at the meeting. “This is geographically centered in the township, which is convenient for all of our residents. For those who are the outliers, there is a jitney service.”

Another big advantage of the new location, Mingin said, is parking: Rooney Circle has over 300 parking spaces, while the current library on Mount Pleasant Avenue has only 32.

“The more convenient the location is, the greater the community’s engagement will be with it,” Cubie said at the meeting. “People don’t walk more than 0.5 to 0.7 miles on average to go anywhere. For the size of West Orange, there is no single location that is walkable or easily accessible by anything other than public transportation or car. What we’re aiming for is an expansion of services to have both library services at our current location and expand it to a more centrally located location.”

The new library will occupy the ground floor of 10 Rooney Circle, an office building. It will also occupy a portion of the lowest level of the building. There will be designated spaces for adults, children and young adults, staff, and meetings.

“It will essentially be one large room that can be subdivided out into two, and what’s great about it is it has doors directly into the lobby space,” Iovino said at the meeting. “If we have after-hour events, they can occur without the library being open. This can operate completely separate from the rest of the library.”

The children’s area of the library will also have meeting space for programs, along with an area for parents. Young adults will have their own section of the children’s room.

“In today’s libraries, young adult areas could be everything from teamwork to gaming,” Iovino said. “That space would be open and flexible for that, and closed just enough to keep the sound from migrating everywhere else.”

Quiet study rooms will be built in the adult room of the library, Iovino said. Stairs to the lower level would be in the adult room, which will house most of the library’s collection and access to an outdoor area.

“This space is for independent reading, smaller events, a tie-in to what could happen in the parking area that’s just outside of this,” Iovino said. “The area inside is essentially fiction and nonfiction stacks. The dense collection is here because upstairs we wanted to keep the low stacks for the sightlines and the weight loads.”

The library won’t take up all the space in the basement; only half of the building has a basement. Other rooms in the basement will be for staff, archives and tech support. There is also an elevator in the building that will be adjusted to serve only the two floors of the library.

The presentation can be viewed at www.wopl.org, along with floor plans of the proposed new library.