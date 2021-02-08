Belleville PD dedicates new Chief Mark Minichini Communications Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville Police Department’s new communications center will not only provide officers with upgraded equipment to help them continue to keep residents safe and secure, but it will help keep the officers safe, too.

The center where police, fire and general 9-1-1 emergency calls are routed has been moved into a closed space inside police headquarters, taking it from a common area inside the building to a designated place where COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing, are easier to follow. The officers who man the communications center every minute of every day will be separated by Plexiglas partitions, and a state-of-the-art filtration system will keep the air clean and safe.

Township officials were on hand recently for a ceremony to dedicate the Chief Mark Minichini Communication Center. Minichini was presented with a plaque by Capt. Nick Breiner and Deputy Chief Gerard Corbo that will hang in the center, honoring his years of service to the township.

“The plaque was a pleasant surprise,” Minichini said. “I am humbled and appreciative that they decided to name the center after me. It came out beautiful and it will serve as a model for other agencies.”

The communications center is the nerve center of the police department. Officers check security cameras in the schools and other locations around the township, monitor the safety of the department’s officers as they perform their daily duties and, of course, respond to calls for immediate help. Belleville received some 60,000 calls in 2020 in which officers had to dispatch police, fire or emergency personnel.

Breiner, who served as project manager, said Minichini had a vision of a state-of-the-art communications center from the time he took over as chief in 2016. The project, however, became more pressing when COVID-19 surged across the state and the department needed to find a better way to keep the officers safe inside police headquarters.

The center went from pencil sketches to up and running in about four months, Breiner said.

Township manager Anthony Iacono said the center cost approximately $250,000 to build and was paid for with federal CARES Act funds, rather than by local taxpayers.

“The township is proud to help give Chief Minichini and his staff the equipment they need to help keep the residents safe,” Mayor Michael Melham said. “And it is a well-deserved honor for our police chief.”

Photos Courtesy of Belleville Township